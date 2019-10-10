Patricia Saputo Joins Vision Capital Advisory Board

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vision Capital Corporation ("Vision") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Patricia Saputo to its Advisory Board.

Ms. Saputo brings to Vision a wealth of experience in financial management, accounting and tax, corporate governance and investment management oversight. Since 1998 Ms. Saputo has served in various leadership capacities with Placements Italcan Inc., a privately-owned investment holding company and major shareholder of Saputo Inc. (a multi-national publicly traded corporation on the TSX: SAP) including as its Chief Financial Officer since 2015.



From 1991 to 1998, Ms. Saputo developed her expertise in accounting, taxation, financial planning and estate planning with Samson Belair/Deloitte & Touche, one of the world's largest chartered accounting, management consulting and tax services firm.



Ms. Saputo has earned numerous professional and governance accreditations including the Chartered Accountancy designation and Fellowship (FCA/FCPA), Institute of Corporate Directors designation (ICD.D), Trust and Estate Practitioner designation (TEP), and Institut Quebecoise de Planification Financiere - Financial Planner designation (FPl).



Ms. Saputo also brings extensive corporate governance experience to Vision, including as a past Director and Audit Committee member of Saputo Inc. Since 2005, Ms. Saputo has served in key leadership roles with Concordia University, including present roles with the Pension Plan for the Employees of Concordia University as the Chair of the pension plan and Chair of its sub-committee on review of investments and policy. In addition, as a member of the board of governors of Concordia University Foundation, Ms. Saputo is the Chair of the audit committee and an investment committee member. Since 2016, she has served as a member on the McGill University Health Care (MUHC) Foundation's board and is a member of the investment subcommittee and development subcommittee.



Ms. Saputo has also been passionate in serving many community, academic and charitable causes and has received numerous awards and recognitions for her contributions and dedication, including a Certificate of Appreciation from the Concordia University Governing Board and the Chai Lifetime Achievement Award from the Ben Weider Educational Center-Chabad Seminary of Canada.



Ms. Saputo is a graduate of Concordia University with a Bachelor of Commerce degree, and a Graduate of McGill University with a Diploma in Chartered Accountancy and a Diploma in Taxation (DTax).



Jeffrey Olin, Vision's President & CEO and Portfolio Manager noted "We are extremely pleased with this appointment as Patricia is a very complementary and value-add addition to Vision's Advisory Board. Patricia is recognized for having the highest integrity, which combined with her breadth of relevant expertise and experience, will significantly benefit Vision and its clients."

About Vision Capital



Vision Capital Corporation ("Vision") manages the Vision Opportunity Funds (the "Vision Funds"), which are private equity and liquid alternative mutual funds focused on publicly-traded real estate securities. Since its inception in 2008, the Vision Opportunity Fund (LPF) has delivered a Compound Average Annual return of 14.0%



For more information on the Vision Funds, please contact Darren Kosack, Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing at kosack@visioncap.ca , or directly at 416-569-8498 and visit www.visioncap.ca .



