Arvig’s Ben Wiechman Accepted Into Forbes Technology Council

/EIN News/ -- PERHAM, Minn., Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ben Wiechman, Director of IP Strategy and Engineering at Arvig, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.



Wiechman was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

“We are honored to welcome Ben into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social-capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

As an accepted member of the Council, Wiechman has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Wiechman will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Wiechman will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

"I am very excited to participate in the Forbes Technology Council. This is a great opportunity to meet and interact with other industry leaders as well as share our vision for the future of our industry,” said Wiechman.

About Arvig

Established in 1950, today, Arvig is one of the largest independent broadband and telecommunications providers in the nation. Arvig delivers cutting-edge technology to customers throughout the state of Minnesota and the upper Midwest via a robust network that reaches into Nebraska. In addition to providing residential services, Arvig uses its more than 10,000 fiber route miles to deliver internet, television and telephone services to businesses and residents as well as fiber wholesale services, business phone systems, business IT services, construction, security and more. Visit arvigbusiness.com for additional information.

