Espyr® and The Trucker Trainer™ Launch Fit to Pass, a Driver Designed Health Coaching Program

/EIN News/ -- Atlanta, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The transportation industry is losing professional drivers incapable of passing their Department of Transportation (DOT) physical, contributing to a costly and unsustainable driver turnover rate of 90% per year. Espyr® and Bob Perry, The Trucker Trainer™, have developed Fit to Pass, an easy, effective and extremely beneficial year-round coaching program designed to improve the health of professional drivers with an intensive 90-day program prior to each driver’s DOT re-certification exam.

Designed by drivers for drivers, Fit to Pass is the only coaching program endorsed by Bob Perry, The Trucker Trainer. Powered by the coaching team of Espyr, Fit to Pass will keep drivers on the road helping companies retain experienced, skilled drivers saving them money on hiring and training new drivers, while reducing absenteeism and increasing overall productivity.

“All of us at Espyr look forward to helping professional drivers get on the road to better health, not only to help them pass their DOT re-certification exam, but to help them live overall healthier lives,” says Rick Taweel, CEO of Espyr. “We are honored to be working with Bob Perry, the transportation industry’s foremost expert in driver health and wellness, to develop Fit to Pass. Together, we intend to reverse the driver turnover rate, one driver at a time.”

The team behind Fit to Pass understands the unique needs of professional truck and bus drivers, driver health and employee coaching. Bob Perry has spent the last 25 years working to bring a healthy and fit lifestyle to CDL drivers. Espyr has been helping employees maintain good health and stay on the job for 30 years. Espyr’s industry-leading Employee Assistance Programs (EAPs) are used by clients within some of the most challenging occupations, like US Customs and Border Protection, the US Coast Guard and many law enforcement agencies.

Putting all that experience together, Espyr’s licensed, professional Fit to Pass coaches will create customized behavioral plans to help keep drivers on the road. Espyr’s coaches are trained in the behavioral change and motivation techniques necessary to help drivers overcome the barriers and challenges to developing sound health habits – and pass the DOT re-certification exam.



“Professional drivers, regardless of where they are on the road to better health are required to pass their DOT re-certification exam. No DOT card, no job,” shared Bob Perry, The Trucker Trainer. “Fit to Pass is designed just for professional drivers. Drivers need to know what their health levels are on the inside (blood pressure, glucose levels, etc.) and navigate any unknown health risks prior to taking their DOT re-certification exam. Together, working with the team at Espyr, we will keep drivers on the road and help transportation companies keep their most valuable asset sitting behind the wheel, healthy and Fit to Pass.”

To learn more about Fit to Pass, call 888-570-3479 or go to Espyr.com/Products/FitToPass.





Diana Van Leuven Van Leuven Communications Phone: (800) 520-1834 x1 E-Mail: diana@vanleuvencommunications.com



