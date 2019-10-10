dentsu X Continues Rapid Growth, Merges with Gravity

dentsu X adds culturally-driven advertising specialist to its thriving global agency; Yuriy Boykiv appointed U.S. President

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dentsu Aegis Network today announced that Gravity, Dentsu’s award-winning culturally driven agency, will become part of dentsu X in the United States, effective immediately. Yuriy Boykiv, co-founder of Gravity, takes the reigns as U.S. president.

To date, dentsu X has been one of Dentsu’s fastest growing global brands. The integration of Gravity’s talent, capabilities, technology and clients into dentsu X is a natural evolution stemming from its global strategy to create a media agency designed to power effective consumer experiences.

Gravity’s expertise with uncovering cultural shifts in society fits well with the dentsu X’s approach to communications which is rooted in understanding consumer motivations. This further compliments dentsu X’s strong strategy, media and analytics capabilities to deliver on the dentsu X client promise of “Experience Beyond Exposure.”

Mike Nakamura, Global President, dentsu X said: “To build a deeper, longer-term relationship with a consumer, simple exposure isn’t enough. That’s why we need to understand how two stories – the consumer story and the brand story – can come together. When that happens, we define it as an experience. Together, dentsu X and Gravity offer clients an unmatched offering that creates the experiences that build lasting relationships with the consumer.”

Doug Ray, Chairman, Media, Dentsu Aegis Network said: “We are building a new kind of media agency, one that leverages not only media, data and analytics, but also cultural and content expertise, to create more effective consumer experiences. dentsu X has been on the forefront of leveraging M1 since inception, enabling true, people-based marketing for its clients. Combining this with the influx of talent and capability from Gravity under the leadership of Yuriy Boykiv, makes for an even more exciting agency proposition in the US. I look forward to all of the success to come.”

Yuriy Boykiv, President, dentsu X said: “Gravity excels at generating authentic brand relevancy with consumers and measurable business results against multiple cultural groups—whether based upon their country of origin, lifestyle or life stage. Combined with the dentsu X’s expertise of crafting customized, holistic brand experiences for its valued clients, we have a global offering that is unique to the marketplace.”

dentsu X’s client roster includes LVMH, Jaguar Land Rover and Upfield. Gravity clients include Gore-Tex, National Debt Relief, Pilgrim’s and Panasonic.

