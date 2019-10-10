KALY – Kali-Extracts Announces Exploding Demand For Its CBD Extraction Services

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Kali-Extracts, Inc. (Kali, Inc. dba/Kali-Extracts, Inc.) (USOTC: KALY) (“KALY”) today announced what it referred to as “exploding” demand for its CBD extraction services. KALY has already begun harvesting its first hemp crop in the state of New York signed under a consignment contract worth a potential $5 million. Word is out on KALY’s process and KALY is receiving what it characterizes as “non-stop” calls for extraction services. “The hemp harvesting season has hit and I think some of the first-time hemp farmers are realizing now that they don’t’ have the equipment to extract CBD from hemp,” said Frederick Ferri, CEO of KALY. “The equipment is expensive and even if you’ve got the funds, good luck finding the equipment now.” The State of New York alone, where KALY is already working, has a reported 18,000 acers of hemp in just the Hudson Valley area . “The extraction infrastructure we have established is mobile. We have the ability to go from farm to farm and extract the raw hemp oil on site to then be sent to a lab for the CBD extraction process,” added Mr. Ferri. “It looks like we are going to be very busy this fall.” KALY is planning on concentrating its CBD extraction services in just the North East this fall and expanding nationwide next year.



To stay abreast of the latest developments and learn more about the company visit https://www.kali-extracts.com/ .

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and as such, may involve risks and uncertainties. These forward looking statements relate to, amongst other things, current expectation of the business environment in which the company operates, potential future performance, projections of future performance and the perceived opportunities in the market. The company's actual performance, results and achievements may differ materially from the expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements as a result of a wide range of factors.

CONTACT:

Frederick Ferri

ir@kali-extracts.com

(214) 210-0459



