IgnitionOne Partners with Enplug to Spearhead In-Store Personalization

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IgnitionOne , a global marketing technology and services leader, has partnered with digital signage software company Enplug to enable brands to leverage Customer Intelligence to personalize the in-store experience. By utilizing IgnitionOne’s Customer Intelligence Platform, brands can adapt their in-store signage in real-time, creating customizable customer experiences tailored to shopper preferences, seasonal trends, and regional differences of each individual store location. Retailers can utilize this partnership to influence consideration, customer engagement, and purchase intent.



“Brands are always looking for opportunities to have a leg up on their competition,” said Nanxi Liu, CEO of Enplug. “We partnered with IgnitionOne because we know customers value personalization – and for the first time, marketers will be able to fuse the online with the offline to create a truly customized experience, giving brands the competitive edge they’ve been looking for.”

The IgnitionOne Customer Intelligence Platform gives marketers a 360-degree view of their customers with actionable insights for a seamless omnichannel experience. Enplug enables brands to create interactive signage to bridge the gap between digital and physical commerce. With the combination of Enplug’s technology and IgnitionOne’s data, for the first time brands can fulfill the need for personalization in the offline customer experience – engaging with shoppers in real-time and adapting to and competing with rapidly changing customer preferences.

Benefits and capabilities of this service include the ability to:

Personalize signage in real-time

Share messaging based on regional activity

Unify online insights with the in-store experience

“We are dedicated to providing our clients with the right technology to achieve their bottom-line business goals,” said Christopher Hansen, COO at IgnitionOne. “And from working closely with our clients, it’s clear Customer Experience is no longer just a trend but a driving force behind business strategies. Our partnership with Enplug allows us to extend our expertise and capabilities offline to create a fully personalized in-store customer experience – a first within the industry.”

To learn more about IgnitionOne and its product offerings, visit here .

About Enplug

Enplug’s cloud-based digital signage software empowers businesses to manage content across multiple displays from a single dashboard. With powerful enterprise features and an easy-to-use design, Enplug is the innovative solution to scale visual communications. Leading global companies in banking, education, retail, energy and more depend on Enplug for seamless marketing and internal communications experiences. For a demo of Enplug, visit www.enplug.com .

About IgnitionOne

IgnitionOne’s leading Customer Intelligence Platform enables marketers to find, value and engage their best customers in order to maximize digital marketing results. IgnitionOne’s technology provides real-time, actionable insights for smarter marketing decisions and omnichannel engagement. IgnitionOne is one of the largest independent marketing technology companies in the world, currently scoring over 600 million users monthly in 75 countries and powering more than $60 billion in revenue each year for leading brands including Samsung, General Motors, Dollar General, Lenovo, Wyndham, and Lumber Liquidators.

For more information, please visit http://www.ignitionone.com or follow the company on Twitter @ignitionone .

