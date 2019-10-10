Moses Hassim Magogo suspended for two months

The chairman of the adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee has ratified the plea bargain entered into by Mr Moses Hassim Magogo, President of the Federation of Uganda Football Associations and member of the Confederation of African Football Executive Committee, and the chairperson of the investigatory chamber.

An investigation into Mr Magogo was opened on 23 July 2018 related to the resale of 2014 FIFA World Cup™ tickets.

In accordance with art. 67 par.1 of the FIFA Code of Ethics, the parties have mutually agreed on the following sanctions:

· A fine of CHF 10,000.

· A two-month suspension from taking part in any kind of football-related activity at national and international level.

The suspension became effective upon the validation of the agreement by the chairman of the adjudicatory chamber on 10 October 2019.



