Clarity Software Solutions, Inc.’s Net Promoter Score® Continues to Climb

Ranking Above National Benchmarks in the Health Insurance and Software Industries

/EIN News/ -- Madison, CT, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarity Software Solutions, Inc., an industry leader in healthcare communications, has announced the results of their 2019 Net Promoter Score survey, a measure of customer experience and satisfaction. The company’s Net Promoter Score increased since the last distribution in 2018 and the company continues to surpass benchmarks in the health insurance and software industries.

“Over the past few years, we’ve implemented several surveys to better understand our clients’ overall satisfaction,” said Steve Mongelli, Chief Operating Officer. “In addition to the NPS® survey, we send out surveys twice per month to capture feedback from clients as they complete specific milestones with Clarity. The feedback received allows us to gauge satisfaction throughout the year and make adjustments as needed. I believe this feedback has contributed to the improvement in our Net Promoter Score as well.”

The Net Promoter Score survey is sent to Clarity’s clients with a single question, “On a scale from 0-10, how likely are you to recommend Clarity to a friend or colleague?” and the option to provide additional feedback. The Net Promoter Score gauges a customer’s satisfaction and loyalty to the product or brand with an index that ranges from -100 to 100. Clarity Software Solutions achieved a Net Promoter Score of 49.

A benchmark report published by NICE Satmetrix evaluated the average NPS for 23 industries in 2019. In the “Software & Apps” category, the average NPS was 30 and the highest score was 54. In “Health Insurance” the average score was 14 with the highest score being 33. NICE Satmetrix’s research finds that “companies with scores higher than their competitive set grow faster and are more successful.”

In addition to the NPS question, clients can also share feedback. One client wrote, “Clarity has been a fantastic vendor and business partner over a stretch of 10+ years. They are always willing to go the extra mile to satisfy the customer.” Clarity will continue to actively monitor client satisfaction and use the feedback to better understand their overall performance.

About Clarity Software Solutions, Inc.

Clarity Software Solutions, Inc. provides technology driving healthcare engagement through multimodal communications. As an industry leader, Clarity assists clients to optimize customer relationships by enhancing flexibility and control over the management and delivery of their communications. Clarity is headquartered in Madison, Connecticut, serving various healthcare organizations throughout the country. Clarity’s custom solutions are built within secure web-based technology, are easy to use and allow a single communication to be published to any media type - print, web, mobile, or email. For more information, visit www.clarityssi.com .





U.S. Consumer 2019 Net Promoter Score Benchmarks. Retrieved October 1, 2019 from https://www.satmetrix.com/2019-us-consumer-benchmarks/.



