WHILL Selects Uproar PR as Its Agency of Record to Build on CES Success

Following a successful Consumer Electronics Show (CES) media relations campaign, WHILL has selected Uproar as its PR agency to maintain momentum for its major partnership with Scootaround

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uproar PR , an international, full-service public relations, digital and creative agency, today announces it has been named agency of record for WHILL – makers of the cutting-edge Intelligent Personal Electric Vehicles (EVs), as it partners with Scootaround – a leading personal transportation solutions company.



WHILL previously approached Uproar to help garner coverage for CES back in 2017. The team managed to secure more than a dozen news stories in publications such as Engadget, TechCrunch and more. As WHILL’s PR partner, Uproar will continue to target national media for WHILL along with top-tier mobility trade and technology publications.

“For a multi-layered strategy like this, it was important that we brought our consumer technology media relations team together with our social media team for an integrated, coordinated campaign,” said Catriona Harris, CEO of Uproar PR. “There are always growth opportunities in the consumer technology space, and while we pride ourselves on our hyper-focused CES success, we are in a great position to continue an outstanding ongoing campaign for WHILL beyond the show.”

Uproar was selected by WHILL based on the ability to build strategic communications campaigns and draw upon its strong relationships with traditional and non-traditional trade media and national contacts to announce all of WHILL’s strategic initiatives and public messaging. Uproar will continue to promote brand awareness for both companies through ongoing media relations and social media efforts, highlighting how the companies have joined together as one to offer a mobility as a service (MaaS) model for assistive devices worldwide.

“After seeing WHILL’s huge success during CES, we knew we wanted to bring Uproar PR on full-time to aid in our growth in the evolving MaaS market and strategically position our partnership with WHILL,” said Kerry Renaud, CEO and Managing Director of Scootaround. “Uproar also serves as a resource in helping promote our partners through its effective industry research and media campaign execution. We’re excited for everyone to know more about our brand and the partners we are working with to challenge today’s powered mobility conventions and to transform the overall travel landscape for mobility device users.”

For more information on Uproar PR, visit http://uproarpr.com .

About Uproar PR

With offices in Orlando and Chicago, Uproar PR is an award-winning, full-service public relations, digital and creative agency that delivers top-tier results to drive sales and raise awareness for its clients. With service offerings in media relations, social media, creative services, thought-leadership and digital marketing, Uproar PR continually places its clients at the forefront of national and industry trends. The global PR firm works with a broad spectrum of technology, consumer and professional services clients. Devoted to quality work and a top-notch corporate culture, Uproar PR has been recognized on Entrepreneur’s list of Top Company Cultures, as a Gold Stevie Award Winner, one of Florida Trend’s Best Companies to Work For, ChicagoInno’s Top 100 Coolest Companies to Work for in Chicago, and a Platinum Hermes Creative Awards winner. For more information, visit www.uproarpr.com .

About WHILL

WHILL has been on a mission since its founding in 2013 to transform the traditional wheelchair and scooter experience. With innovative design and state-of-the-art technology, WHILL created a new category of Intelligent Personal Electric Vehicles (EVs) to create confidence and increase independence. WHILL is reinventing the personal mobility industry with approachable and aesthetically pleasing powered vehicles that push the boundaries of personal transportation. In fall of 2018, the company joined forces with Scootaround – a leading personal transportation solutions company, to form a worldwide platform for assistive devices. Headquartered in the Bay Area and Winnipeg with offices located all over the world, WHILL and Scootaround are focused on helping people with mobility issues by increasing their freedom and independence.

Media Contact

Daniel Tummeley

Uproar PR

DTummeley@uproarpr.com

321-236-0102



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.