RightHand Robotics Establishes Japan Entity

Country’s first multi-robot RightPick™ installation to be unveiled at PALTAC CORPORATION warehouse

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RightHand Robotics , a leader in providing autonomous robotic piece-picking solutions, has announced the establishment of a new corporate entity in Japan, RightHand Robotics GK. The subsidiary will enable RightHand to better serve the fast-growing demand for robotic piece-picking in Japan and the rest of Asia Pacific.



As the world’s second-largest retail sector as well as the second-largest industrial robotics market, Japan represents a significant market opportunity for supply chain automation. RightHand’s first deployment in the country is with PALTAC CORPORATION , Japan’s largest wholesaler of consumer packaged goods. PALTAC will introduce RightHand’s piece-picking solution to the Japanese market at the launch of its newest facility, RDC Saitama, on October 10, 2019. The warehouse, located in Sugito, Saitama Prefecture, stocks over 20,000 SKUs every year and is equipped with multiple RightPick workcells that can reliably pick and place a wide range of items at a high rate.

“It has been a pleasure working with RightHand Robotics on Japan’s first multi-robot RightPick installation,” said Masakazu Mikita, General Manager of Research and Development at PALTAC CORPORATION. “Moving forward, we are expecting robotic piece-picking to play a key role in further optimizing the supply chain and providing the best customer experience for the delivery of daily necessity, cosmetic, health and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products.”

With over 20 years of experience introducing innovative US-based technologies into the Japanese market, Kensaburo Tamura has been named to lead RightHand Robotics GK, serving as Regional Head of Asia Pacific. Previously, he served as the Country Manager at Cloudera, Inc., a provider of Big Data and AI/ML software platforms.

“Expanding into the Japanese market with the establishment of RightHand Robotics GK is a major accomplishment for our team,” said Leif Jentoft, co-founder of RightHand Robotics. “Japan is a huge and expanding market for robotic piece-picking and having a presence there, under Mr. Tamura’s leadership, will increase our opportunities in Asia Pacific and play a pivotal role in our global growth.”

For photos, videos, and more information, please visit: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1VuEWEGgZp5mjXuaW-v3aANF5Vqa5QM55

About RightHand Robotics

RightHand Robotics (RHR) is a leader in providing robotic piece-picking solutions that improve performance and efficiency in e-commerce order fulfillment and intralogistics. The platform is a software-driven, hardware- enabled solution that handles the core task of picking and placing individual items as part of a wide range of workflows and processes. With this technology, businesses can reduce the cost of order fulfillment in electronics, apparel, grocery, pharmaceuticals, and many other industries. RHR was founded in 2014 by a DARPA challenge-winning team from the Harvard Biorobotics Lab, the Yale GRAB Lab, and MIT, intent on bringing grasping intelligence powered by computer vision and applied machine learning to bear on real-world problems. The company is based in the U.S. near Boston, Massachusetts, with an office in Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit www.righthandrobotics.com or follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About PALTAC CORPORATION

PALTAC CORPORATION engages in the wholesale of cosmetics, daily necessities, and general pharmaceutical products in Japan. The company also provides logistics and store solutions and exports its products to Southeast Asia and internationally. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. The company promotes automation of logistics operations by adopting advanced technologies, including the introduction of RightPickTM. For more information, please visit http://www.paltac.co.jp .

Contact details:

Eugene Hunt

Trevi Communications for RightHand Robotics

media@righthandrobotics.com

+1-978-750-0333

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/74fe677a-66c5-4f11-8b86-1b7a65108b11

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f992d6b9-3dfc-4c31-83ed-aec47689d69a

RightPick RightPick at PALTAC CORPORTATION in Japan



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.