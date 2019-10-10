Spark TMS Hosts Demonstration of Innovative Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Treatment in Philadelphia During OCD Awareness Week

Leading local physician to demonstrate how Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) works as a treatment for OCD

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spark TMS, a leading mental health service provider in Philadelphia, will host their first-ever live demonstration of BrainsWay’s Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) helmet for the public. Deep TMS is a medication-free, noninvasive treatment used to treat obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). The “End OCD Now” demo event will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 16 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., which coincides with OCD Awareness Week (Oct. 13 - 19).



“This technology is life-changing for patients with OCD,” said Andrew Peshek, M.D. at Spark TMS. “Spark TMS has been treating depression with BrainsWay’s Deep TMS helmet for many years, and we’ve seen excellent results. The addition of the BrainsWay technology for patients with OCD allows these patients to also have hope for a symptom-free life.”

Prior to Deep TMS receiving approval for the treatment of OCD by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in August 2018 , the only available treatments for OCD were selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRI), antidepressants, anxiolytic drugs and various forms of cognitive-behavioral therapies, which are not always effective for all patients.

The “End OCD Now” demo event will offer information on Deep TMS treatment and will allow for general discussions around mental health, such as developing healing mechanisms in coping with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression and OCD. People with these mental illnesses will have a chance to hear directly from those who have utilized techniques and state-of-the-art treatments like Deep TMS to see if BrainsWay’s helmet is right for them. Leading mental health professionals and thought leaders will also be available for discussions and demonstrations with attendees.

About Spark TMS and Dr. Peshek

Spark TMS serves Philadelphia and the surrounding areas as a leading clinic that offers TMS and Deep TMS therapy for patients with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and depression. The clinic is led by Dr. Andrew Peshek, who has more than a decade of experience in treating patients with TMS.

About BrainsWay

BrainsWay Ltd./ BrainsWay USA (Nasdaq: BWAY), is engaged in the research, development and sales and marketing of a medical system for non-invasive treatment of common brain disorders. The medical system developed and manufactured by the company is based on a unique breakthrough technology called Deep TMS, which can reach significant depth and breadth of the brain and produce broad stimulation and functional modulation of targeted brain areas. In the U.S., the Company’s device has been FDA cleared for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) since 2013 and is now FDA cleared (De-Novo) for the treatment of Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD). The Company's systems have also received CE clearance and are sold worldwide for the treatment of various brain disorders.

