Dresner Advisory Services Publishes 2019 Sales Planning Market Study

/EIN News/ -- NASHUA, N.H., Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Advisory Services today published the 2019 Sales Planning Market Study, part of its Wisdom of CrowdsÒ series of research. Sales Planning is the monitoring and management of information surrounding the planning activity of the sales function, sometimes referred to as revenue planning.



The 2nd annual report examines how organizations value and deploy sales planning, considering use cases, adoption levels, budgets, and overall success of sales planning, and comparing these findings to overall enterprise planning trends. It also reviews sales planning features, integration, and technologies, looking at user priorities as well as currently available capabilities.

“Sales planning is a strategic technology. Eighty-nine percent of respondents score sales planning as "critical," "very important," or "important", up 5 percent over last year. The importance is even greater in large organizations,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. “The success of the Sales function remains a critical topic for most organizations.”

Sales forecasting dominates the importance of features, with various methods of forecasting in the top three spots. Analytical capabilities and cost planning are next in importance.

“As our research often indicates, reporting and dashboards, as well as a web interface, are the most strategic technologies, and this holds true in the realm of sales planning,” said Chris von Simson, research director at Dresner Advisory Services. “It is interesting to note that more advanced forecasting is becoming more important amid the rise in appreciation of machine learning.”

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. To purchase a copy of the 2019 Sales Planning Market Study, visit www.salesplanningreport.com .

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI) and related areas.

Press contact:

Danielle Guinebertiere

Dresner Advisory Services

Danielle@dresneradvisory.com

978 254 5587



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.