Alluxio Innovation Recognized by Database Trends and Applications' Big Data Quarterly and Solutions Review

Named to the "Big Data 50 – Companies Driving Innovation in 2019" List and "The Top 13 Free Open Source Storage Solutions" List

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alluxio , developer of open source data orchestration technology used by seven of the world’s top 10 Internet companies, today announced it has been named to the Database Trends and Applications “Big Data 50 – Companies Driving Innovation in 2019” list featured in its Big Data Quarterly and Solutions Review “The Top 13 Free Open Source Storage Solutions” list.



Database Trends and Applications (DBTA), “Big Data 50 – Companies Driving Innovation in 2019” list - Evaluating new and disruptive technologies, and then identifying how and where they can be useful, can be challenging. To contribute to the discussion each year, DBTA’s Big Data Quarterly presents the “Big Data 50,” a list of forward-thinking companies that are working to expand what’s possible in terms of capturing, storing, protecting, and deriving value from data. Alluxio was recognized as a new generation of tools making it possible to leverage the wealth of data flowing into organizations from a previously unimaginable range of data sources.

Solutions Review, "The Top 13 Free Open Source Storage Solutions list – As noted, "The Alluxio platform is compatible with tools such as Spark, Hadoop, Flink, Zeppelin, and Presto, enhancing speed performance on large data queries. Alluxio works with both Linux and macOS operating systems. The provider also enables compute data locality, accessibility, and orchestration. The product was released under the Apache 2.0 license and has an active developer and user community."

“To be recognized by such well-known and highly respected industry authorities is a reflection of our commitment to providing our customers innovative software to grow their businesses,” said Steven Mih, CEO, Alluxio. “Today, in addition to running critical workloads for thousands of users across the world, Alluxio has a vibrant community that has made countless contributions to the open source project. We are so proud to be part of such a talented and resourceful group of developers.”

About Alluxio

Proven at global web scale in production for modern data services, Alluxio is the developer of open source data orchestration software for the cloud. Alluxio moves data closer to big data and machine learning compute frameworks in any cloud across clusters, regions, clouds and countries, providing memory-speed data access to files and objects. Intelligent data tiering and data management deliver consistent high performance to customers in financial services, high tech, retail and telecommunications. Alluxio is in production use today at seven out of the top ten internet companies . Venture-backed by Andreessen Horowitz and Seven Seas Partners, Alluxio was founded at UC Berkeley’s AMPLab by the creators of the Tachyon open source project. For more information, contact info@alluxio.com or follow us on LinkedIn , or Twitter .

