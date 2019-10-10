Global E-commerce Packaging Market Analysis by Type & Geography During the Forecast Period, 2019-2023
Global E-Commerce Packaging Market: About this market
The e-commerce packaging market analysis considers sales from corrugated boxes, protective packaging, and polybags types. Our analysis also considers the sales of e-commerce packaging in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the corrugated boxes segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the durability and lightweight properties of corrugated boxes will play a significant role in the corrugated boxes segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global e-commerce packaging market report looks at factors such as the growth of the e-commerce sector, increase in the demand for secondary packaging and protective packaging, and increasing demand for subscription boxes. However, complex supply chain, need for e-commerce packaging to comply with stringent regulations, and difficulties in optimizing packaging size may hamper the growth of the e-commerce packaging industry over the forecast period.
Global E-Commerce Packaging Market: Overview
Increasing demand for secondary and protective packaging
The high internet and smartphone penetration are aiding the rapid growth of the e-commerce sector, which necessitates secondary and protective packaging when the goods are transported. E-commerce packaging is important for fulfilling functions such as cushioning, void filling, protecting, dividing, and shock absorption. These materials are useful for packing of fragile products to prevent any kind of damage and tampering. Moreover, the main purpose of secondary packaging is ease in logistics and branding of e-commerce vendors. Thus, the need for secondary packaging in the e-commerce sector will lead to the expansion of the global e-commerce packaging market at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period.
Growing popularity of smart packaging
The emergence of smart packaging is gaining traction in the market as it helps in monitoring the freshness of the products. Smart packaging is embedded with sensor technology, which helps to monitor the freshness of the product, display information about quality, and thus, improve product and customer safety. Smart packages are currently being used for the packaging of various food products, pharmaceuticals, electronics, apparel, and many other types of products. This improves the customer experience and helps vendors gain their trust. The popularity of smart packaging among these customers is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- Preface
- Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Market segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 10: MARKET TRENDS
PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
Companies Mentioned
- Amcor Ltd.
- BillerudKorsns AB
- DS Smith Plc
- Georgia-Pacific LLC
- International Paper Co.
- Mondi Group
- Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd.
- Sealed Air Corp.
- Smurfit Kappa Group Plc
- WestRock Co.
