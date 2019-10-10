Location Analytics Tools Market Analysis, Sizing & Definition, Forecast for 2019-2023
Global Location Analytics Tools Market: About this market
The location analytics tools market analysis considers sales from transportation, retail, BFSI, media and entertainment, and other end-users. Our analysis also considers the sales of location analytics tools in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the transportation segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the improved visibility offered by location analytics tools to transportation companies will play a significant role in the transportation segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global location analytics tools market report looks at factors such as the rise in awareness of location-enabled services, increasing the use of location analytics in geo-targeted promotion, and increasing number of acquisitions and partnerships. However, stringent government regulations for collecting location data, availability of open-source platforms, and issues with data management and privacy may hamper the growth of the location analytics tools industry over the forecast period.
Global Location Analytics Tools Market: Overview
Increasing use of location analytics in geo-targeted promotion
The penetration of mobile computing devices with GPS sensors is extremely high across the globe. These sensors help in location identification and mapping. Enterprises are taking advantage of this feature to leverage user-related location data using in-built location-tracking capabilities. The location analytics help enterprises in enhancing their service offerings by developing targeted promotions and campaigns and geo-targeted notifications. This helps the companies to garner customer attention and target specific audiences to influence impulse purchases. These data insights enable them to develop targeted sales promotion campaigns and predict workloads for retailers. Thus, the numerous benefits of geo-targeted promotions will drive enterprises to deploy location analytics tools, leading to the expansion of the global location analytics tools market at a CAGR of over 16% during the forecast period.
Growing popularity of location-based gaming
Smartphones are integrated with positioning technologies and GPS sensors. This has led to the emergence of location-based and interactive map-based mobile gaming. This gaming model facilitates online multiplayer and free-to-roam gaming options. Location analytics is increasingly being used to develop games based on the physical world with real-world locations. Game developers develop such games by tracking and analyzing the movements of players. The adoption of location analytics among game developers is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Also, the location analytics tools market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- Preface
- Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Market segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 10: MARKET TRENDS
PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
Companies Mentioned
- Alteryx Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc.
- Gravy Analytics Inc.
- IBM Corp.
- inMarket Media LLC
- Oracle Corp.
- Pitney Bowes Inc.
- Salesforce.com Inc.
- SAS Institute Inc.
