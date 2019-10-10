Location Analytics Tools Market Analysis, Sizing & Definition, Forecast for 2019-2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Location Analytics Tools Market by End-users and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Location Analytics Tools Market: About this market



The location analytics tools market analysis considers sales from transportation, retail, BFSI, media and entertainment, and other end-users. Our analysis also considers the sales of location analytics tools in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the transportation segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the improved visibility offered by location analytics tools to transportation companies will play a significant role in the transportation segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global location analytics tools market report looks at factors such as the rise in awareness of location-enabled services, increasing the use of location analytics in geo-targeted promotion, and increasing number of acquisitions and partnerships. However, stringent government regulations for collecting location data, availability of open-source platforms, and issues with data management and privacy may hamper the growth of the location analytics tools industry over the forecast period.



Global Location Analytics Tools Market: Overview



Increasing use of location analytics in geo-targeted promotion



The penetration of mobile computing devices with GPS sensors is extremely high across the globe. These sensors help in location identification and mapping. Enterprises are taking advantage of this feature to leverage user-related location data using in-built location-tracking capabilities. The location analytics help enterprises in enhancing their service offerings by developing targeted promotions and campaigns and geo-targeted notifications. This helps the companies to garner customer attention and target specific audiences to influence impulse purchases. These data insights enable them to develop targeted sales promotion campaigns and predict workloads for retailers. Thus, the numerous benefits of geo-targeted promotions will drive enterprises to deploy location analytics tools, leading to the expansion of the global location analytics tools market at a CAGR of over 16% during the forecast period.



Growing popularity of location-based gaming



Smartphones are integrated with positioning technologies and GPS sensors. This has led to the emergence of location-based and interactive map-based mobile gaming. This gaming model facilitates online multiplayer and free-to-roam gaming options. Location analytics is increasingly being used to develop games based on the physical world with real-world locations. Game developers develop such games by tracking and analyzing the movements of players. The adoption of location analytics among game developers is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Also, the location analytics tools market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



Preface

Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

ROW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

Growing focus on customer-centric business strategies

Growing awareness about oral health

Increasing number of dentists in developed and developing countries

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Aquapick Co. Ltd.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Conair Corp.

Jetpik

Koninklijke Philips NV

Matwave Technologies Co. Ltd.

Oral Care Technologies Inc.

Panasonic Corp.

The Procter & Gamble Co.

ToiletTree Products Inc.

Companies Mentioned



Alteryx Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc.

Gravy Analytics Inc.

IBM Corp.

inMarket Media LLC

Oracle Corp.

Pitney Bowes Inc.

Salesforce.com Inc.

SAS Institute Inc.

