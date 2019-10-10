Altair Acquires Polliwog Co. Ltd, Growing Software Toolset for Electronic Design Automation (EDA)

Emerging player in printed circuit board (PCB) software, acquisition helps bridge gap between mechanical and electrical

/EIN News/ -- TROY, Mich., Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair , (Nasdaq: ALTR) a global technology company providing solutions in product development, high-performance computing and data analytics, today announced the acquisition of Polliwog Co. Ltd., a high-tech software company based near Seoul, providing EDA software to the rapidly growing electronics industry.

Polliwog expands Altair’s solution portfolio for system-level engineering to the PCB design and analysis market. Its impressive customer roster includes major consumer electronics companies, such as Samsung and LG Electronics. The products include a powerful PCB modeler, simulation solvers, and design verification tools, and integrates seamlessly into customer environments that use any of the leading ECAD PCB design solutions.

The PollEx Modeler imports complete PCB design data and provides users with convenient ways to explore design details and verify manufacturability. PollEx is an open solution, which transfers data flawlessly between different ECAD and simulation environments. Its many features include query, measure, finding objects, and various reporting. It includes integrated solvers for circuit, thermal, power and signal integrity simulation that are easy to use and give instant multi-disciplinary design feedback.

“PollEx shares Altair’s open system philosophy and integrates easily into customer environments that use any of the leading PCB design tools and deliver innovative and practical solutions, a perfect fit for what we call simulation-driven design,” said James Scapa, Altair’s chairman, chief executive officer and founder. “Polliwog’s powerful PCB modeler and design verification tools allow EDA engineers at small and enterprise customers to collaborate at never-seen-before levels and greatly expands our HyperWorks solution portfolio.”

The integrated design of mechanical behavior and electronics is a trademark of today’s product development. Throughout the last several years Altair has expanded from its foundation of mechanical simulation software into areas of systems simulation and electromagnetics. Polliwog ’s PCB solvers and verification tools extend these capabilities further.

“Our business has mostly been focused on Korea where we work with the biggest electronics manufacturers, and we see Altair as the right fit for global expansion,” said Sun Hewh Huh, president and chief executive officer of Polliwog. “As the worlds of mechanical and electronic design are converging, Altair’s culture of simulation-driven innovation is the perfect home for our people and technology.”

About Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR)

Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of product development, high performance computing (HPC) and data analytics. Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com .

Altair Media Contacts:

Corporate

Jennifer Ristic

+1.216.849.3109

Jristic@altair.com

Altair Europe/ The Middle East/Africa

Evelyn Gebhardt

+49 6421 9684351

e gebhardt@ altair.com

Investor Relations

Dave Simon

+1 248.614.2400 x 332

ir@altair.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/550276c5-6df4-4b05-a4c4-ed23f9338f61

Altair Acquires Polliwog Co. Ltd, Growing Software Toolset for Electronic Design Automation (EDA) PollEx PCB Modeler to view the schematic layout, explore actual layered PCB structures in 2D or 3D, create component & BOM lists, and more.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.