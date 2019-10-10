For The Earth Corporation Shareholders Update

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For The Earth Corporation (the “Company” or “FTEG”) (OTCMKTS: FTEG) issues the following Letter to Shareholders from the CEO:



Dear Valued Shareholder,

I am pleased to provide an update for the FTEG shareholders; Firstly, let me thank everyone who has reached out, especially to the those who have done so in a positive and professional manner. Each of us here at For the Earth are committed to working hard daily in the common goal of adding shareholder value. For some, not seeing immediate result can be frustrating- sometimes things take longer than expected but I understand and share in the frustration, however I don’t allow it to detour me! In efforts of ensuring our success, I have since removed everyone from the advisory boards. FTEG continues to look for key individuals that can add value and provide excellent guidance to help FTEG accomplish its overall company goals.

The Block and Tackle redesign is now complete! Block and Tackle is the longest lasting sunscreen on the market; a single application provides 8 hours of protection, allowing you to literally, ‘Block the sun and Tackle the outdoors!’ We are excited to announce that the first 50 shareholders will receive a free, full sized, SPF 40 performance sunscreen! Be one of the first 50 to email: INFO@FTEGCORP.COM , please make sure to include your name, address and phone number.

The website, WWW.TRYBLOCKANDTACKLE.COM , is currently being updated and expected to be completed within 60 days.

We are no longer selling in the Boulevard Mall. This decision was based off consistently low sales mainly due to slow mall traffic (which was significantly slower than presented at the onset); However, it proved to be a great learning experience and a good test example of what customers are looking for.

The distribution facility in Phoenix, AZ. is proving to be a great addition to the FTEG strategy. It has allowed FTEG to control the quality of what ships out and has helped lower shipping costs by 15%.

The processing facility continues to be a focus for FTEG. Finding the right location is the key to the success of the overall business and is not a decision that will be rushed, With our increased emphasis on the rapidly growing CBD market, it’s extremely important to get the location right based on cost as well as the importance of finding the right team to run the facility.

I encourage anyone who has questions, comments, helpful suggestions or ideas to reach out by email and I assure you that someone will get back to you.

Best Regards,

Nelson Grist, CEO

About For The Earth Corporation

For The Earth Corporation is an emerging integrated CBD producer and retailer in the United States. The Company is in the process of establishing a vertical framework that will extend from cultivation to extraction and production to a strategic direct to consumer footprint e-commerce, serving both the human and pet CBD markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. See For The Earth’s filings with OTC Markets, which may identify specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflect management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Corporate Contact:

For The Earth Corporation

20 East Thomas Rd.

Phoenix, AZ 85012 USA

Contact: Nelson Grist

Telephone: 602 612-8300

Email: INFO@FTEGCORP.COM



