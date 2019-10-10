FTC Slashes Tech Support Costs 66 Percent with Calix Customer Success Services and Support Cloud

Savings come from a 35 percent decrease in number of support calls and a 55 percent reduction in average call time, enabling FTC to reinvest savings into their member experience

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced Farmers Telecommunications Cooperative (FTC) has driven a 66 percent reduction in tech support costs with Calix Support Cloud (CSC) and is reallocating those resources to elevate the member experience with the GigaSpire , powered by EXOS . Additionally, partnering with Calix Customer Success Services is accelerating the time to value for FTC, reducing trouble call volume by 35 percent and average call time by 55 percent. This is helping to ensure the rural cooperative delivers a seamless experience over its Calix-based fiber network.



“We realized quickly that reinforcing frontline support would improve our efficiency in addressing member issues and delivering the best possible experience,” said Charles Austin, manager, network engineering and operations for FTC. “Working with Calix has eliminated unnecessary truck rolls and delivered tremendous cost savings, which we are reinvesting into our members by upgrading their home Wi-Fi systems to GigaSpires. Calix Support Cloud is the key to ensuring their experience remains consistent and seamless.”

Based in Rainsville, Alabama, FTC is the largest member-owned telecommunications cooperative in the state. The regional CSP delivers services over a network that is 93 percent fiber built on AXOS® and the E7-2 Intelligent Modular System . FTC has previously delivered managed Wi-Fi with the GigaCenter and 804Mesh satellites but is upgrading to the GigaSpire—the next-generation Wi-Fi 6 system powered by EXOS. With this upgrade, members will benefit from better coverage and improved performance, which will enable new, customized services.

“FTC is a fantastic example of a communications service provider that has recognized the immense value of pairing CSC with the best home Wi-Fi experience on the market,” said Michael Weening, executive VP of field operations for Calix. “FTC has deployed Calix solutions end-to-end, so its network capabilities are second to none. The next step is using that network to provide an unparalleled experience with the GigaSpire and leverage CSC to solve subscriber issues before they even notice.”

For more information on FTC’s story, view our Subscriber Experience Spotlight webinar . Also, make plans to see Charles Austin speak from the main stage at ConneXions 2019 , the industry’s premier Innovation and Learning Conference, taking place October 26-29, 2019 at the Wynn in Las Vegas. Register now!

