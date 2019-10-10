AMMO, Inc. to Present at the 2019 MicroCap Rodeo on October 15th

/EIN News/ -- SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMMO, Inc. (OTCQB: POWW) (AMMO), a premier American ammunition and munition components manufacturer and technology leader, will be presenting at the 2019 MicroCap Rodeo, which is being held October 15-16, 2019 at the Hilton Hotel in Austin, TX.



AMMO management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, October 15th at 8:35 a.m. Central time, with one-on-one meetings held throughout the day.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here .

For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with AMMO management, please contact your MicroCap Rodeo representative, or AMMO’s investor relations team at POWW@gatewayir.com .

About AMMO, Inc.

AMMO was founded in 2016 with a vision to change, innovate and invigorate the complacent munitions industry. The Company designs and manufactures products for a variety of markets, including law enforcement, military, hunting, sport shooting and self-defense. AMMO promotes branded munitions, including its patented STREAK™ Visual Ammunition, the Jesse James line of munitions, /stelTH/ subsonic munitions, O.W.L. Technologies®, and Night OPS (One Precise Shot) – a lead-free frangible tactical line of munitions for self-defense. The Company’s corporate offices are headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Manufacturing operations are based in both northern Arizona and Manitowoc, Wisconsin. For more information please visit: www.ammoinc.com .

Investor Contact:

Cody Slach

Gateway Investor Relations

Phone: (949) 574-3860

POWW@gatewayir.com

Media Contact:

Mark Hanish

President of Global Commercial Sales & Marketing

Phone: (480) 530-2827

mhanish@ammo-inc.com



