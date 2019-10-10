CVR Energy to Release Third Quarter 2019 Earnings

/EIN News/ -- SUGAR LAND, Texas, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CVI) plans to release its third quarter 2019 results on Wednesday, Oct. 23, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The Company will host a teleconference call on Thursday, Oct. 24, at 1 p.m. Eastern to discuss these results.



This call, which will contain forward-looking information, will be webcast live and can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of CVR Energy’s website at www.CVREnergy.com . For investors or analysts who want to participate during the call, the dial-in number is (877) 407-8291. The webcast will be archived and available for 14 days at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/cxp42k6f . A repeat of the call also can be accessed for 14 days by dialing (877) 660-6853, conference ID 13695154.

CVR Energy’s third quarter 2019 earnings news release will be distributed via GlobeNewswire and posted at www.CVREnergy.com .

About CVR Energy, Inc.

Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, CVR Energy is a diversified holding company primarily engaged in the petroleum refining and marketing business through its interest in CVR Refining and the nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing business through its interest in CVR Partners, LP. CVR Energy subsidiaries serve as the general partner and own 34 percent of the common units of CVR Partners.

For further information, please contact:



Investor Contact:

Richard Roberts

CVR Energy, Inc.

(281) 207-3205

InvestorRelations@CVREnergy.com

Media Relations:

Brandee Stephens

CVR Energy, Inc.

(281) 207-3516

MediaRelations@CVREnergy.com



