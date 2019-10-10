ISWH Sees Record Q3: 79% Sequential Rev Growth, EBITDA Profitable, Accelerating Growth in Q4

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- International Spirits & Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS: ISWH) (“ISWH” or the “Company”), a top-tier brand incubator in the Spirits, CBD-Infused Products, and Home Healthcare markets, is excited to report that the Company was able to record its first ever quarter of profitability before accounting for interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization in Q3 2019, and now projects that revenues for the quarter will come in 79% above Q2’s breakout top-line data. The Company is also firmly anticipating accelerating growth across all segments in Q4 2019.



“Now that Q3 is in the books, we wanted to update shareholders and inform the world that we did achieve our expectations for Q3 performance as stated in our mid-quarter update: we will be reporting our first ever quarter of profitability on an EBITDA basis, and growth in revenues continues to accelerate,” commented Terry Williams, ISWH CEO. “We anticipate that Q4 will be our second quarter in a row to show profits as well, and we should also post accelerating growth in both major segments, Spirits and Health & Wellness, into year-end.”

Management notes that the remainder of the 2019 fiscal year should be marked by accelerating growth in spirits sales, sales of the Company’s P19 CBD products, and client and sales growth for the Company’s Home Healthcare business. The Company also anticipates the start of P19 CBD product sales in physical stores during this quarter, with details on a new strategic partnership set to be announced over the near-term.

Recent research from several firms, including Brightfield Group, has highlighted the importance of the shift from ecommerce to physical store sales for CBD products, which has been cited as a driving force in fostering dramatically accelerating growth in the overall sales of CBD-based products so far in 2019, including a 900% year-over-year growth in total sales this year. In line with this, the Company has been in negotiations with several potential physical retail store partners, and should be announcing an important next step very soon.

Mr. Williams continued, “We will be making several significant announcements over coming weeks that should clarify why we are so confident of a very successful stretch to close out 2019. We did not turn profitable by scaling back on our push for new growth. Quite the opposite – a fact that should be very clear in our coming announcements.”

About ISWH: International Spirits & Wellness Holdings, Inc. (ISWH) is an authorized importer, licensor, and marketer of premium beverage brands, with sales of innovative products and brands worldwide. Based in Nevada, the Company's expertise lies in the strategic development and aggressive early growth of its brands and the establishment of these brands as viable and profitable as an incubator. ISWH intends to nurture emerging brands through critical stages of market development, including conceptualization, go-to-market strategy, supply chain and logistics engineering, integrated marketing, and distribution. In addition, ISWH has now established itself as a health and wellness company with a focus on reshaping the CBD products market through state-of-the-art nanotechnology processes, developing a wide range of nano-infused CBD gummies and beverages formulations. These products will be sold through the Company’s website, as well as through established wholesale and retail distribution channels. The company has also partnered with Bengala Technologies to develop and commercialize enterprise and B2B software technology products targeting the logistics and supply-chain marketplace.



Forward Looking Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "could", "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential" and the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested in this report. Except as required by applicable law, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements so as to conform these statements to actual results. Investors should refer to the risks disclosed in the Company's reports filed from time to time with OTC Markets (www.otcmarkets.com).



