Top Channel Performers Awarded at 2019 SOTI Partner Awards

TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOTI SYNC – SOTI Inc. , the world's most trusted provider of mobile and IoT management solutions, revealed the winners of its annual SOTI Partner Awards in Toronto, Ontario at the world-renowned Royal Ontario Museum (ROM). These annual awards recognize the incredible achievements of top channel performers in the SOTI partner ecosystem.



“SOTI recognizes the importance of doing things differently and our celebrated partners genuinely embody what it means to have an entrepreneurial spirit. Championing innovation and going the extra mile have really shone in the calibre of partners we’ve awarded this year. Through our partners’ stellar work, we are proud to witness how the SOTI ONE Platform is transforming organizations worldwide,” said Steve Bailey, Senior Vice-President, Marketing & Business Operations, SOTI.

SOTI continues to make its mark as an industry leader in the mobility and IoT landscape:

– 81% increase in active cloud licenses in 2019 as more customers embrace cloud in their business operations A great place to work – SOTI celebrated its 1000th employee milestone in 2019 and has expanded its global presence with new offices in Australia, Sweden, Dubai and Japan

SOTI’s partner network includes over 4,000 companies that provide joint customer value across vertical industries worldwide. SOTI works closely with leading hardware and software companies to better understand the mobility market, create innovative roadmaps, and bridge the gap between products and solutions.

Global Partner of the Year – Heartland Computers Inc.

Heartland Computers Inc. Strategic Alliances Reseller Partner of the Year – Panasonic

Panasonic Value Added Reseller of the Year for EMEA – CloudSeven

CloudSeven Value Added Reseller of the Year for North America – Heartland Computers Inc.

Heartland Computers Inc. Value Added Reseller of the Year for APAC – Penetrate of Limits Co.,Ltd.

Penetrate of Limits Co.,Ltd. Value Added Reseller of the Year for Emerging Markets – TELEDYNE SARL (Morocco)

TELEDYNE SARL (Morocco) Cloud Partner of the Year – Denali Advanced Integration

Denali Advanced Integration Market Maker Award – Data Select

Data Select Marketing in Motion Award – OCR Canada

OCR Canada Rising Star Reseller of the Year – Saudi Business Machines LTD “SBM”

The award-winning SOTI Altitude Partner Program provides a wealth of best-in-class sales support, training programs and marketing tools to help partners grow their business. SOTI’s internationally recognized partner program empowers channel partners to curate customer-focused solutions that integrate the company’s leading-edge technology and deep expertise in managing and enabling advanced mobility and IoT for companies worldwide.

About SOTI Inc.

SOTI is the world's most trusted provider of mobile and IoT management solutions, with more than 17,000 enterprise customers and millions of devices managed worldwide. SOTI's innovative portfolio of solutions and services provide the tools organizations need to truly mobilize their operations and optimize their mobility investments. SOTI extends secure mobility management to provide a total, flexible solution for comprehensive management and security of all mobile devices and connected peripherals deployed in an organization. For more information, visit www.soti.net .

For media inquiries, please contact:

SOTI Inc.

press@soti.net

1 (519) 998-1966

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0c14c576-06a1-4bfa-a87c-7747b0569fcc

