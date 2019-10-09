Help: Can It Be Contagious?

The director of a Freeport preschool wanted to learn to give assists after experiencing tremendous relief from the technique herself.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Scientology Volunteer Ministers Disaster Response Team received a special request this week. It came from the director of a local preschool. She had a lot on her mind. Ever since the hurricane, she has been worried about her kids and how to provide them emotional relief from the trauma they experienced.

Feeling down, she remembered how much better she felt after receiving an assist at Independence Park on Relief Day. Assists are techniques developed by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard that can speed healing and bring peace of mind by addressing the spiritual and emotional factors in stress and trauma. She decided to stop by the Volunteer Ministers Freeport headquarters and see if she could receive another assist. The Volunteer Ministers (VMs) were happy to help.

Amazed at how much better she felt after the assist, she asked if she could learn to give them herself and the VMs showed her how.

She decided to start a group where people could learn this technique and use it to help each other.

“I talked to her about the use of assists with children,” said one of the Volunteer Ministers, “and she was blown away. She realized this was the solution she was looking for—a way to help the children at her school.”

In developing the program, Mr. Hubbard wanted to make this technology broadly available to anyone wishing to help relieve the suffering of others. He described the Volunteer Minister as “a person who helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring purpose, truth and spiritual values to the lives of others. A Volunteer Minister does not shut his eyes to the pain, evil and injustice of existence. Rather, he is trained to handle these things and help others achieve relief from them and new personal strength as well.”

A course on administering Scientology assists is one of 19 courses available free of charge on the Volunteer Ministers and Scientology websites.

