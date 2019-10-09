Novelion Therapeutics Announces New Trading Symbol

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (Ticker: NVLNF) (“Novelion” or the “Company”) announced that, effective as of the opening of business today, its common shares have commenced trading under the symbol “NVLNF” on an over-the-counter stock market (the “OTC”). This news follows the October 8, 2019 announcement that the Company’s shares would be delisted and suspended from trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC effective at the open of business of October 9, 2019. Investors should be aware that the Company does not control whether, and on which markets, its shares may trade, and cannot assure that any such trading will continue or that such market will continue to be available.



Cautionary Information Regarding Trading in the Company’s Securities

The Company continues to caution that trading in the Company’s securities is highly speculative and poses substantial risks. Trading prices for the Company’s securities may bear little or no relationship to the actual value realized, if any, by holders of the Company’s securities. Accordingly, the Company urges extreme caution with respect to existing and future investments in its securities. The Company’s profile on the OTC notes that the Company is delinquent in its reporting obligations with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”) and that it is designated as “Pink Limited Information.”

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations, including U.S. and Canadian securities laws. Any statements contained herein which do not describe historical facts, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the markets on which the Company’s stock may trade, are forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements.

Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the possibility that there will be no market for trading Novelion’s securities, despite having commenced trading on the OTC, Novelion’s ability to effect the deconsolidation of Aegerion from its financial statements and file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q within the anticipated timeframe or at all, as well as those risks identified in Novelion’s filings with the Commission, including the definitive proxy statement filed on October 3, 2019, and any subsequent filings with the Commission, which are available on the Commission’s website at www.sec.gov. Novelion makes no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances after the date any such statement is made, except as required by law.

CONTACT:

Michael Price, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

857-242-5024

investors@novelion.com



