Cardinal Energy Ltd. Announces Monthly Dividend for October

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardinal Energy Ltd. ("Cardinal" or the "Company") (TSX: CJ) confirms that our dividend of $0.015 per common share will be paid on November 15, 2019 to shareholders of record on October 31, 2019. The Board of Directors of Cardinal has declared the dividend payable in cash. This dividend has been designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.



About Cardinal Energy Ltd.

One of Cardinal’s goals is to continually improve our Environmental, Safety and Governance ("ESG") mandate and operate our assets in a responsible and environmentally sensitive manner. As part of this mandate, Cardinal injects and conserves more carbon than it emits making us one of the few Canadian energy companies to have a negative carbon footprint.

Cardinal is a junior Canadian oil focused company built to provide investors with a stable platform for dividend income. Cardinal's operations are focused in low decline light and medium quality oil in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

For further information:

M. Scott Ratushny, CEO or Shawn Van Spankeren, CFO or Laurence Broos, VP Finance

Email: info@cardinalenergy.ca

Phone: (403) 234-8681

Website: www.cardinalenergy.ca

Address: 600, 400 – 3rd Avenue SW, Calgary, AB T2P 4H2







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.