Precision NanoSystems to Launch the Revolutionary Ignite™

A Disruptive Technology Enabling Transformative Medicine

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver BC, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision NanoSystems (PNI) a global leader of innovative solutions for the discovery, development, and manufacture of nanomedicine based gene and cell therapies, small molecule and protein based drugs is pleased to introduce our newest member of the Nanoassemblr® Platform: the Ignite™ availabe October 15, 2019.

“The Ignite embodies everything that made the NanoAssemblr family of instruments the go-to platform for developing new Precision and Gene Therapy medicines for over 100 biopharma companies and featured in over 150 publications.” said James Taylor, CEO & Co-Founder PNI. “ The Ignite brings our latest innovations developed for clinical manufacturing to the bench, and paves the way for new nanomedicine approaches to treat cancer, rare disease and infectious disease.”

PNI’s proprietary NxGen™ scalable continuous-flow microfluidic technology is at the heart of the NanoAssemblr family, using controlled mixing to reproducibly manufacture the highest quality drug products through a single mixer across scales. Ignite enables rapid benchtop scale development of nanoparticle based RNA, DNA, CRISPR, small molecule and protein therapeutics. Optimized drug products are predictably scaled to advanced preclinical and clinical scale with the NxGen technology on the NanoAssemblr Blaze™ and GMP Systems.

“As the leading provider of RNA/DNA drug manufacturing, we designed Ignite with the end in mind developing a robust, scalable process from the earliest stage. Enabling researchers to create transformative medicines at the bench scale,” said Euan Ramsay, CCO & Co-Founder PNI.

We are hitting the road and showcasing this revolutionary technology in a location near you. Find local Workshops or see Ignite and our complete NanoAssemblr Platform at these conferences in 2019.

About: PNI’s proprietary NanoAssemblr Platform enables the rapid, reproducible, and scalable manufacture of next generation nanoparticle formulations for the targeted delivery of therapeutic and diagnostic agents to cells and tissues in the body. PNI provides instruments,reagents and services to life sciences researchers, including pharmaceutical companies, and builds strategic collaborations to revolutionize healthcare through nanotechnology.

Attachments

Jane Alleva Precision NanoSystems Inc. 1+778 877 5473 jalleva@precision-nano.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.