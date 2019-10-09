Avedro Announces Schedule of Events at the American Academy of Ophthalmology Annual Meeting

AAO 2019 to Feature Multiple Presentations and Educational Programs on Corneal Cross-linking and Keratoconus

Avedro’s presentations and educational events underscore the clinical community’s growing interest in the diagnosis and treatment of keratoconus. Keratoconus is a debilitating eye disease that, if left untreated, can lead to loss of vision and even blindness and is the leading cause of corneal transplant (penetrating keratoplasty) in the United States1.

“Avedro’s corneal cross-linking treatment is becoming well-established as the only approved therapeutic treatment of progressive keratoconus. As awareness around the disease and our treatment has accelerated, the ophthalmic community is more engaged than ever in learning about best practices,” said Reza Zadno, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Avedro. “Our programs at AAO 2019 are designed to educate clinicians on diagnosis and treatment techniques, as well as coding and reimbursement processes, and will help to further improve the quality of patient care while expanding patient access to Avedro’s FDA-approved sight-preserving therapy. We also look forward to discussing exciting new ways in which cross-linking may be applied in the future.”

Avedro-sponsored programs are scheduled as follows:

Saturday, October 12

10:00-10:10 AM – Leveraging Social Media to Expand Keratoconus Awareness . Michael Greenwood, MD. Avedro booth #5415.



. Michael Greenwood, MD. Avedro booth #5415. 10:15-10:35 AM – Optimizing the Care of a Keratoconus Patient. Brandon Ayres, MD & Clark Chang, OD. Avedro booth #5415.



Brandon Ayres, MD & Clark Chang, OD. Avedro booth #5415. 11:00-11:30 AM – CXL Visionary Series. John Berdahl, MD. Avedro booth #5415.

3:15-3:35 PM – CXL Clinical Pearls: Maximizing Workflow & Efficiency. Michael Raizman, MD & Edward Manche, MD Avedro booth #5415.



Michael Raizman, MD & Edward Manche, MD Avedro booth #5415. 5:30-7:30 PM – EVENING SYMPOSIUM: Cross-Linking and Intracorneal Ring Segment: What You Need to Know. John Berdahl, MD, Richard Lindstrom, MD, Neda Shamie, MD, William Wiley, MD, and Raj Rajpal, MD as moderator. Reception and program at the W Hotel, 181 3rd Street, San Francisco, Social Terrace on 4th floor.

Sunday, October 13

10:00-10:20 AM – Expanding KC Education for Referring Physicians. Ken Beckman, MD & Jack Parker, MD; Audrey Talley-Rostov, MD to moderate. Avedro booth #5415.



Ken Beckman, MD & Jack Parker, MD; Audrey Talley-Rostov, MD to moderate. Avedro booth #5415. 10:25-10:45 AM – How to Talk to Your Keratoconus Patient & Their Families. Kathryn Hatch, MD, & Erin Stahl, MD; J. Bradley Randleman, MD to moderate. Avedro booth #5415.



Kathryn Hatch, MD, & Erin Stahl, MD; J. Bradley Randleman, MD to moderate. Avedro booth #5415. 11:00-11:30 AM – CXL Visionary Series. Vance Thompson, MD. Avedro booth #5415

About Avedro, Inc.

Avedro is a leading hybrid ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company focused on treating corneal disease and disorders and improving vision to reduce dependency on eyeglasses or contact lenses. Avedro’s proprietary bio-activated pharmaceuticals strengthen, stabilize, and reshape the cornea to treat corneal ectatic disorders and correct refractive conditions. Avedro’s suite of single-use drug formulations are applied to the cornea and bio-activated to induce a reaction called corneal collagen cross-linking.

Use of Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements about the rate of adoption and awareness of Avedro’s corneal cross-linking treatment and future opportunities for cross-linking. Words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “projects,” “anticipates,” and “future” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties and other important factors, any of which could cause Avedro’s actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section titled “Risk Factors” in Avedro’s filings with the SEC, including each of Avedro’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

INDICATIONS

Photrexa® Viscous (riboflavin 5’-phosphate in 20% dextran ophthalmic solution) and Photrexa® (riboflavin 5’-phosphate ophthalmic solution) are indicated for use with the KXL System in corneal collagen cross-linking for the treatment of progressive keratoconus and corneal ectasia following refractive surgery.

Corneal collagen cross-linking should not be performed on pregnant women.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Ulcerative keratitis can occur. Patients should be monitored for resolution of epithelial defects.

The most common ocular adverse reaction was corneal opacity (haze). Other ocular side effects include punctate keratitis, corneal striae, dry eye, corneal epithelium defect, eye pain, light sensitivity, reduced visual acuity, and blurred vision.

These are not all of the side effects of the corneal collagen cross-linking treatment. For more information, go to www.livingwithkeratoconus.com/ to obtain the FDA-approved product labeling.

You are encouraged to report all side effects to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch, or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

