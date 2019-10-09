Mississauga Mayor Fights Hunger with Stuff-a-Bus Event

/EIN News/ -- MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This past weekend, Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie participated in Mississauga’s first-ever citywide Stuff-a-Bus event as part of her Thanksgiving Food Drive in support of The Mississauga Food Bank.



The event saw over 120 volunteers come together at grocery store locations across the city of Mississauga; collecting donations of non-perishable food items in efforts to fill city transit and school buses to feed hungry neighbours this Thanksgiving. Food drives at other grocery store locations were supported by fire trucks and members of the Mississauga Fire and Emergency Services.

Over 8,000 pounds of food and close to $8,500 was raised by the event towards the Mayor’s overall campaign goals of raising $315,000 and 250,000 pounds of food before October 20th.

“The community truly came together in support of the Stuff-a-Bus event this weekend,” said Mayor Bonnie Crombie. “The Mississauga Food Bank and I are thrilled with the incredible support the food drive is receiving from the citizens of Mississauga. I’m confident that if the city continues to be as generous as the volunteers and individuals who gave this weekend, we’ll be able to reach our campaign goals before October 20th.”

Members of the community who want to support the Thanksgiving Food Drive can drop off food donations at local fire stations, select community centres and libraries, grocery stores and at The Mississauga Food Bank. Financial donations can be mailed to the food bank or made online at www.themississaugafoodbank.org.

The campaign is proudly sponsored by Tim Hortons Restaurant Owners of Mississauga, Rabba Fine Foods, and Enbridge Gas Distribution.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

The Mississauga Food Bank is the central food bank in Mississauga. Through its network of 41+ member agencies – including neighbourhood food banks, hot meal programs, and breakfast clubs – they distribute food for over 2.9 million meals each year.

Media Contact:

Emily Wiles | P: 905.270.5589 x 227 | E: emily@themississaugafoodbank.org



