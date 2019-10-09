LogMeIn Sets Date to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) today announced that it will report its third quarter 2019 financial results for the period ended September 30, 2019 following the close of market on Thursday, October 24, 2019. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET to review and discuss the Company's results for the third quarter.



What: LogMeIn Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call When: Thursday, October 24th, 2019 Time: 5:00 p.m. ET Live Call: 800-309-1256 (U.S. and Canada) 689811 (Conference ID) Replay: (888) 203-1112 (U.S.) 2282202 (Conference ID) Webcast: https://investor.logmeininc.com

LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGM) simplifies how people connect with each other and the world around them to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses. One of the world’s top 10 public SaaS companies, and a market leader in unified communications and collaboration, identity and access management, and customer engagement and support solutions, LogMeIn has millions of customers spanning virtually every country across the globe. LogMeIn is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with additional locations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

