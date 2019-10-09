Announcing Catalyst, the Global Community for Education Change Agents

Harvard, Conrad Foundation, SMART Technologies, Learnit, Prof Stephen Heppell and Ken Shelton among launch partners

/EIN News/ -- Calgary, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harvard Institute for Learning & Teaching, The Conrad Foundation (chaired by Apollo 12 astronaut Pete Conrad’s wife, Nancy), SMART Technologies, Professor Stephen Heppell, renowned educator Ken Shelton and Learnit World Limited, today announced the launch of www.educatalyst.com, the free to use online platform and community for education change agents globally.

“The world is full of examples of incredible projects and people driving impactful change in education”, said Jaime B. Goldstein, Director of Strategic Projects and Innovation Grants, Harvard Initiative for Learning and Teaching. “Imagine a place where all those people come together to solve some of education’s biggest challenges, but also to support each other and to share learnings. Innovators often feel isolated, Catalyst aims to forge connections and spur action to transform the field.”

“Real change in this millennium is appearing from the bottom up—authentic voices in real situations”, said Professor Stephen Heppell, education and policy leader. “We’re not setting out to fix everything in one fell swoop, this is about creating a global place where people already solving for some of the greatest issues in education can come together to share ways of tackling them.”

Catalyst will be hosting a series of launch events on four continents in the span of two weeks: 10 October in Sydney, 15 October in Johannesburg, and 17 October in London with an event planned in Washington, DC in November 2019 as well as more events planned for the Catalyst series in 2020. Participants for the launch events will be invited to set and also answer some of the first challenges being posed on www.educatalyst.com. The first topics will focus on Social and Emotional Learning and Essential Skills, Learner Equity, EdTech Impact and Immersive Learning Spaces. To request an invite to a launch event email hello@educatalyst.com

Educator leaders and those interested in driving change in education globally are invited to join for free at www.educatalyst.com

To be a Catalyst is to be a force for change in education -- an innovator who finds no contentment in the status quo, and no greater thrill than making an impact that matters. You are the dreamer who became a doer, transforming education in remarkable ways. Leadership — and leading the way to actionable ideas — is in every Catalyst’s DNA. The way to bring rich learning experiences to impoverished regions. The way to create tools that break barriers for the learning-challenged. What happens when Catalysts join forces? Every insight and solution sparks a change reaction of possibilities.

This is the hub that brings Catalysts together, galvanising educators into a worldwide movement.

It’s your place and space to meet, make connections with progressive leaders and fuel the charge for change. Both forum and focal point of inspiring ideas, Catalyst is yours to create and activate. The potential is limitless.



Bring your voice to the discussions that are driving education forward. Be part of the transformation. Join the conversation at www.educatalyst.com

Press Queries: adam@educatalyst.com

