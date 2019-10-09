Lenovo MetroCluster Solution to Include ATTO Technology FibreBridge

Third generation accelerated protocol converter features, performance and low-latency considered key by OEMs

/EIN News/ -- AMHERST, N.Y., Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATTO Technology, Inc ., a global leader of network and storage connectivity and infrastructure solutions for data-intensive computing environments for over 30 years, announced that it has teamed with Lenovo to deliver ATTO FibreBridge ® 7600 as a key component in their MetroCluster continuous data availability solution.



ATTO FibreBridge 7600 hardware accelerated protocol converters enable synchronous site-to-site replication up to 300km, by providing low latency 32Gb Fibre Channel connections to Lenovo ThinkSystem™ DM series storage arrays while maintaining high resiliency. FibreBridge 7600 supports up to 1.2 million IOPS and 6,400 MB/s per controller.

“We’re very happy to provide Lenovo with our third generation FibreBridge for their MetroCluster solution. We developed FibreBridge as a unique and powerful tool for scaling storage while providing network functionality to SAS storage,” said Tim Klein, CEO of ATTO Technology. “OEMs and integrators are starting to realize just how flexible FibreBridge is and are figuring out ways of leveraging its capabilities and hardware-accelerated performance.”

Lenovo MetroCluster enhances the built-in high availability and non-disruptive operations of Lenovo systems with NetApp® ONTAP® software, providing an additional layer of protection for the entire storage and host environment.

“ATTO accelerated protocol bridges allow our OEM customers to design flexible, disaggregated solutions for infrastructures that demand high performance with low latency," said Peter Donnelly, manager, Products Group, ATTO Technology. "Unlike software-based protocol conversion, typically seen in storage servers, FibreBridge uses ATTO xCORE hardware acceleration processors to convert protocols in hardware with no software interaction. This dramatically increases performance with negligible added latency, enabling architects to build disaggregated solutions with direct-attached performance.”

FibreBridge 7600 is part of the ATTO XstreamCORE ™ product group, which are widely tested and certified for compatibility with today’s storage platforms.

Purchase ATTO products through leading Value Added Resellers, System Integrators and the ATTO Web Store. Learn more: www.atto.com/howtobuy/

Follow ATTO on Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook (@ATTOTechnology).

ABOUT ATTO

For over 30 years, ATTO Technology, Inc. has been a global leader across the IT and media & entertainment markets, specializing in network and storage connectivity and infrastructure solutions for the most data-intensive computing environments. ATTO works with partners to deliver end-to-end solutions to better store, manage and deliver data. Working as an extension of customers’ design teams, ATTO manufactures host adapters, network adapters, storage controllers, Thunderbolt™ adapters, and software. ATTO solutions provide a high level of connectivity to all storage interfaces, including Fibre Channel, SAS, SATA, iSCSI, Ethernet, NVMe and Thunderbolt. ATTO is the Power Behind the Storage.

All trademarks, trade names, service marks and logos referenced herein belong to their respective companies.

Contact: Susannah Boutet

ATTO Technology, Inc.

sboutet@atto.com

Phone: +1 (716) 691-1999 x159

Fax: +1 (716) 691-9353



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.