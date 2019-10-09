Genesis Capital announces investment in ZKSciences Incorporated

/EIN News/ -- Edmonton, AB, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genesis Capital BP Inc. announces seed stage investment in ZKSciences Incorporated, a research pioneer in synthetic zeolites for agricultural uses. Funding will be used to facilitate large-scale efficacy trials for zeolites in the ZK GrowFactor™ family of engineered zeolites in cannabis and other plants, to launch scale-up research and for initial marketing and public trial activities.

Kerry Brown, serial entrepreneur with over 30 years experience in angel capital funds, is the lead investor in Genesis Capital and will be joining ZKSciences's board of directors along with investor Josh Puchailo. "We are very excited to be coming on board as shareholders and participating in the exciting growth of ZKsciences," states Kerry.

ZKSciences was founded from the groundbreaking research performed by Dr. Steven Kuznicki, Professor Emeritus at the University of Alberta, fellow of the National Academy of Inventors, and the founder of Extraordinary Adsorbents, Inc. "Our zeolites are a very exciting new technology for enhancing plant growth. We've seen significant improvements in our experiments to date, exciting results that we're eager to explore in scaled-up trials."

ZKSciences will be offering supported trials of ZK GrowFactor to qualified professional growers by the end of 2019. ZKSciences will be exhibiting at the Green Industry Show and Conference in Calgary on November 14th and 15th in booth #1010.

About Genesis Capital and Kerry Brown

With over 33 years' experience in angel capital and early-stage funds, Kerry Brown has led 3 funds to successful exits for founders and investors. He has been a prominent investor in Alberta-based early stage technology companies including Global Thermoelectric, McCoy Global and Circle Cardiovascular. He has a passion to help young companies and entrepreneurs succeed, and further grow the technology sector as a whole within Alberta. Kerry was a member of NAIT's Board of Governors for two terms, from 2008 to 2014, and currently chairs the board's investment advisory sub-committee. Recently, he was recognized as the 2019 NAIT's Distinguished Friend of the Institute.

About ZKSciences

With offices in Chicago and Edmonton, ZKSciences Incorporated and ZKSciences Canada Inc. are on the forefront of the research and development of engineered zeolites for the agricultural field. With soil amendments at the cutting edge of improving soil water and nutrient retention and release, ZKSciences is Empowering the Science of Growth™ .

ZKSciences Incorporated David Kuznicki, Director of Communications media@zksciences.com www.zksciences.com



