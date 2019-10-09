Fattmerchant Launches Payments Industry’s First Online Reviews Integration

For the first time, businesses are now able to easily manage online reviews and payments within one platform with Fattmerchant’s Omni

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fattmerchant , a payment technology provider saving businesses time and money through its subscription-based model and fully integrated platform, today announces the launch of the first online reviews integration within the payments space. This first-of-its-kind feature, launching in conjunction with National Customer Service Week, provides businesses with the ability to view and respond to online reviews, like Google, all within Fattmerchant’s Omni platform.



“Fattmerchant’s goal is to provide businesses with all the tools they need in one place, which is exactly what our fully integrated Omni platform offers,” said Suneera Madhani, CEO and founder of Fattmerchant. “Online review management has become an incredibly important aspect of running a business today, but most solutions require you to use separate sources to access and analyze online reviews on top of your current platforms. This is the first time businesses can manage those reviews and process payments in their entirety without ever having to leave Omni.”

About 86% of all consumers utilize online reviews before making a purchase, and responding to reviews shows that the company values its customers and their feedback. The number and quality of reviews a business receives can directly impact how highly it appears on a search results page. Building local search engine optimization (SEO) is vital for businesses that rely on walk-in traffic.

“Fattmerchant first separated itself from competitors by offering a subscription-based pricing model that provided completely unique transparency to business owners,” said Jacques Fu, CTO and tech co-founder of Fattmerchant. “Within the last few years, we have continued that trend through innovative technology integrations for QuickBooks Online and now online reviews.”

The Omni platform offers a robust and unified payments experience. Merchants can view detailed payment data and customer analytics across any form of payment channel that the business utilizes, no matter the solution (card present or card not present).

About Fattmerchant

Fattmerchant is a credit card processing company with an innovative payment technology platform that saves its customers an average of 40% per month on their credit card processing fees with their subscription-based pricing model. With its integrated payment platform, business owners and partners have access to the card-present and card-not-present solutions they need to process payments and invoices, robust data analytics on those transactions, and advanced business tools such as their integration to QuickBooks Online. For more information on Fattmerchant and its services, visit Fattmerchant.com .

