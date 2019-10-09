Fashion week in Addis Ababa

The Hub of Africa Fashion Week (HAFW), which has become one of the main events in the fashion sector not only in Ethiopia but in all of East Africa, currently at its ninth's edition, opens today in Addis Ababa. Young and promising Ethiopian and African designers will present their collections in the current edition.

The HAFW includes the Italian Maison Gattinoni Couture participation for the first time. Under the aegis of the Italian Ambassador Arturo Luzzi and the Italian Trade Agency Office in Addis Ababa, the Maison Gattinoni presents: "Fernanda Gattinoni: Fashion and Stars in the times of Hollywood on the River Tiber", an exhibition curated by Stefano Dominella, President of the Maison Gattinoni Couture and Vice President of the Textile Clothing and Fashion Section of Unindustria. The exhibition highlights the combination of the great couturière Fernanda Gattinoni, founder of the homonymous Maison in 1946, and the Hollywood divas on the River Tiber and the Dolce Vita.

On Tuesday 8 October, the “tableau vivant” of the Gattinoni Haute Couture Spring Summer 2020 collection, designed by Guillermo Mariotto, creative director of the Maison's Haute Couture, was presented in the Italian Ambassador's Residence. Over 200 guests were also able to admire the most elegant evening dresses which have always characterized the unmistakable and irreverent Gattinoni style. The evening was attended also by the major local newspapers and television broadcasters.

On the sidelines of the three days dedicated to African fashion, meetings were organized between the main designers and the Vice President of the Textile Clothing and Fashion Section of Unindustria, as well as representatives of Vogue Italia which have been invited to the event.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.