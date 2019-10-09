ENGIE Transport Canada places its expertise in rail electrification at the service of the Réseau express métropolitain (REM)

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENGIE Transport CM Canada (ENGIE Transport Canada) announces that it will bring its expertise in rail electrification to the NouvLR consortium, responsible for engineering, procurement and construction of the Réseau Express Métropolitain (REM) project. The REM, a new fully automated light rail transportation network, is the largest public transit project in Quebec since the inauguration of the Montreal Metro over 50 years ago. ENGIE Transport Canada has been selected for its international expertise in the electrification of railway networks. The REM is ENGIE’s first rail electrification project in Canada.



Initially, ENGIE Transport Canada will provide technical support to the NouvLR team to finalize the design of the catenary system – an overhead cable system that includes a set of supporting cables and wire leads that feed the electric train with a direct 1500 V current. Thereafter, the ENGIE Transport Canada teams will provide turnkey services for detailed engineering, supply, installation and commissioning of the overhead catenary system for the entire REM project.

“We are very proud to be able to contribute to the construction of the REM, a major public transportation infrastructure project in Quebec. We have been in Montreal for more than 25 years, and this project demonstrates the ability of our teams to implement key rail infrastructure solutions,” stated Gwenaëlle Avice-Huet, ENGIE Executive Vice-President and CEO of the Group’s North America Business Unit. “With this contract, ENGIE Transport Canada reinforces its ambition to be one of the leading suppliers of transport infrastructure systems, particularly in metro tramways and high-speed rail lines.”

The REM will include 26 stations and span the Greater Montréal area with 67 km of rail line. The work to be performed by ETC is scheduled to start in 2020 and finish in 2023 with gradual commissioning of the first segment in 2021.

About ENGIE Transport Canada

ENGIE Transport CM Canada Inc. is a provider of services related to green mobility and intelligent, integrated and decarbonized public transit. Part of the ENGIE Group, ENGIE Transport Canada is owned in equal parts by ENGIE Services Inc. and ENGIE Ineo SA. ENGIE Transport Canada combines the design, development and implementation of sustainable solutions in facility management with cutting-edge expertise in the optimization of public transport infrastructure and networks. Including its involvement in the REM, ENGIE’s Transport division is active in 17 countries and has more than 18,000 km of electrified tracks to its credit. Its flagship projects include the Dijon tramway (France), the first French public-private partnership (P3) in the transport sector; the Tours-Bordeaux high-speed line (France); and the automated Metro 1 line from Lille (France). ETC can design, build, finance, operate, maintain and rehabilitate public transport systems from A to Z.

The ENGIE Group aims to be a global reference in energy and low carbon services. A pioneer of the energy revolution, ENGIE considers transport as a major factor in the attractiveness and development of territories. Its teams are committed to a mobility that is less CO 2 emitting, less polluting, and more fluid. In response to the urgency of climate change, ENGIE’s ambition is to become the world leader in the zero-carbon transition ‘as a service’ to its customers, including international companies and local authorities. ENGIE relies on its main activities (renewable energy, gas, services) to offer competitive turnkey solutions. With 160,000 employees, customers, partners and stakeholders, ENGIE is a community of Creative Builders, committed every day to more harmonious progress.

Contact:

Marie-Claude Cabana

Director, Communications and Marketing

ENGIE Services Inc.

marie-claude.cabana@engie.com

1 877 455-8780, ext. 2554



