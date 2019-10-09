Luxury Is in the Details – Why Luxe London Is the Industry Leader in Features and Finishes

WATERLOO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Society Developments has been delivering a luxury lifestyle since its formation in 2005, and Luxe London is no exception. With every new development, they demonstrate their commitment to delivering top of the line amenities, a world-class lifestyle, and a futuristic approach. What makes Luxe London #1 and the most desirable place to live? They’re industry leaders in luxury features, finishes, and high-end upgrades. Residents enjoy the finishes and features in the open concept kitchens, glass shower bathrooms, building amenities, and use of eco-friendly technology.All of the finishes and details of the contemporary kitchens have functionality and luxury in mind. Granite kitchen countertops with backsplash make it the perfect area to prep food or entertain. The kitchen also comes with a stainless steel sink for a sleek and modern look that matches the appliances.All of the appliances such as the refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher are top-of-the-line stainless steel. The kitchen cabinets are solid wood, have a soft close feature, and stainless steel pulls. Contemporary wide plank laminate flooring and custom high-end lighting complete all of the Luxe London kitchens.Luxe London’s move-in ready suites also have luxurious bathrooms equipped with glass showers, custom vanity with granite countertops. The finishes include porcelain sink, medicine cabinet with stainless steel pulls, contemporary chrome faucets and fixtures, and solid wood doors.With young professionals in mind, the building’s amenities cater to make their life more pleasurable and safe. Luxe London offers 24-hour security surveillance, keyless entry, and access control. It also features secured above ground and covered parking. Luxe London also has a state of the art fitness centre with yoga studio, change rooms with a cedar sauna, showers, and lockers. To take it one step further, developers included a 40-seat movie theatre with movies on demand for those chilly winter months. When residents want to socialize with guests in the common areas, they can take advantage of the fireplace in the café lounge.Young professionals also appreciate the business lounge with private meeting rooms and a business centre on-site. This building is also one of the most coveted in the area because it also features a game room with a pool table, ping pong table, arcade games, a rooftop patio with stone fireplace and lounge seating. Residents love to have a place to decompress at the end of a long day without having to leave the property.Because Society Development knows reducing the environmental impact and luxury go hand in hand, all of their buildings offer innovative green solutions. Luxe London has low consumption water closets and low flow lavatory faucets. This way, all 300 units reduce their indoor potable water consumption.Developers ensured the building envelope, lighting systems, and HVAC systems reduce energy consumption and environmental impact. Designers selected recycled materials to use throughout the building and indoor materials that contain low or no volatile organic compounds. To reduce day to day energy waste Luxe London has energy efficient windows, LED lighting, and occupancy sensors lighting control. The landscape includes carefully selected greenery to reduce watering frequency. Additionally, to promote a culture of recycling, there are accessible recycling bins.Since its formation, Society has become an industry leader and redefined luxury living. The features and finishes behind Luxe London make it another great success.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.