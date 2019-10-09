National Storm Recovery, Inc. Expands With Delivery of New Product Equipment

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Storm Recovery, Inc. (OTC: NSRI) (“National” or “NSRI”) is pleased to announce that it has taken delivery of several new wood debris recycling equipment units to be used at its newly opened wood debris processing facility located within the Vista Landfill in Apopka, Florida. The equipment is a new Vermeer HG6800TX horizontal grinder being fed by a new JCB 220EX excavator with continuous rotating grapple supported by a new JCB 437ZX wheel loader.

The new equipment, along with other units, will be utilized to process wood debris into marketable mulch products.

National Storm Recovery, Inc., based in Florida, is a provider of storm/disaster recovery services. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides tree services, debris hauling, biomass recycling and mulch manufacturing. The Company’s customers include governmental, residential and commercial customers.

