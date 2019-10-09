Angola-Telecom with new board of directors

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 9 - Angolan head of state João Lourenço Wednesday in Luanda appointed a new Board of Directors for the state-run fixed-service provider Angola-Telecom-EP, led by Adilson Miguel dos Santos, according to the statement released by the Civil Affairs Office.,

The source states that the decision stems from the conclusion of the company's restructuring process, aimed at streamlining attractive conditions for subsequent privatisation.

In addition to Adilson Miguel dos Santos, named company's CEO, the President also appointed other members to the position of the company's managers.

They are Miguel Tandawembo Rodrigues Cazevo, António Sercal, Mandela Nsito Barros and Inocência Natália Diakelewote Miguel Zongo dos Santos.

Prior to the appointment of the current Board of Directors, the state-owned fixed telephone and Internet service company, Angola Telecom-EP, was managed by an Interim Management Committee.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.