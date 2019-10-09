Radiology Consultant David Joslin Provides Insights into the Business of Radiology

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A long career as a senior executive in finance and radiology, both in the U.S. and abroad, prepared David Joslin for his latest occupation as a consultant specializing in mergers and acquisitions and general management advisory.Although he’s not a medical doctor, David Joslin has accumulated a trove of knowledge about radiology and the radiology business.David Joslin has also worked as a radiology consultant and continues to stay involved in the radiology business today as a longtime member of the board of directors for a leading radiology healthcare services provider in Puerto Rico.About RadiologyDavid Joslin has witnessed a fundamental change in the industry and he explains how the field has evolved. “Today radiology has become an IT-driven business with a technological at its core that facilitates a three-way interactive dialogue between referring physician, diagnosing radiologist and the patient”, Joslin said. He continues, “A third component in the form of a central radiology backbone, called RIS/PACS in industry parlance, stands equally alongside the radiologist and the imaging machines themselves in importance to getting the diagnosis right. Broadly speaking, RIS/PACS coordinates image capture, interpretation, and storage as well as key business functions such as patient scheduling, insurance billing and the production of KPIs (key performance indicators) to give managers hard data with which to make decisions.”Radiology is a medical specialty that diagnoses disease and detects tissue or bone abnormalities by seeing or visualizing those medical conditions in the body which in turn guides better treatment decisions. Before radiology, without the ability to visualize, medical intervention relied more heavily on less direct methods of diagnosis.After the discovery of x-rays in 1895, physicians learned how to transmit them through the body in order to produce an image, or radiograph, of internal bone or tissue structure. Improvements in that technology first resulted in fluoroscopy, which captured motion instead of still x-ray images.The advent of computing made possible further advances in imaging of tissue structure and function including computed tomography (CT), dynamic ultrasound imaging based on sound wave technology, and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), among others, which relies on the magnetic properties of fluids in the body and tissue. Imaging of body chemistry has been achieved through a combination of positron emission tomography and CT (PET/CT) which together track the properties and behavior of radioactive agents introduced into the bloodstream.Radiology Aids the CureWhether they are general practitioners or board-certified surgeons, doctors around the world today rely on radiology to diagnose, treat and heal injuries, ailments, and diseases from head to toe.A shortlist of some of the different types of radiology today includes:· Body imaging· Breast imaging (mammogram)· Cardiac imaging (heart)· Interventional radiology (includes biopsies)· Musculoskeletal imaging (joints, muscles, ligaments, tendons, and bones)· Neuroradiology (brain)· Nuclear medicine· Pediatric imaging (children)· PET/CT imaging (positron emission tomography/computed tomography)· Thoracic imaging (spinal and cervical)· Vascular imaging (blood vessels, arteries, and veins)After graduating from Duke and earning an MBA from Columbia in 2001, David Joslin worked in investment banking before taking executive positions in connection with investments in the healthcare space, namely healthcare services, and medical devices.In 2002, Joslin was a co-founder and served as a strategy and operations executive for InSight Radiology, a chain of outpatient radiology facilities in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Six years later, he left the company but returned from 2012 to 2015 to serve as its president and he continues to serve on the company’s board of directors today.From 2008 to 2012, in between his stints at InSight Radiology, David Joslin returned to New York to serve as vice president of mergers and acquisitions at Alliance Healthcare Services, where he created and led a mergers and acquisitions group at the large radiology center operator and cancer treatment provider, completing five transactions with a total equity value of $102 million.Later, from 2016 to 2017, Joslin was vice president of operations and development at RadNet, where he managed operations for 17 radiology centers in New Jersey. He was responsible for a $65 million profit and loss portfolio.David Kent Joslin currently advises companies in identifying and resolving issues inhibiting growth in order to create a strategic competitive advantage. David Kent Joslin currently advises companies in identifying and resolving issues inhibiting growth in order to create a strategic competitive advantage. Joslin's strategic insight and hands-on operational experience, along with financial, capital raising and accounting expertise, combine to provide his management clients with balanced and actionable advice.



