Fragrance Creators Association Prevents Over $90 Million in E.U. Tariffs on Essential Oils and Fragrance-Related Materials

The association’s proactive, multi-pronged efforts led to the removal of key tariff headings, protecting U.S. jobs and preventing cost increases for everyday consumer products

/EIN News/ -- ARLINGTON, VA, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fragrance Creators Association announced today it successfully protected essential oils and fragrance-related materials from a 25% increase in E.U. tariffs—an estimated $91.1 million savings for the fragrance industry. In an official notice today in the Federal Register, the United States Trade Representative (USTR) finalized the E.U. 301 list, which takes effect October 18, 2019, and essential oils (and all imports under HTS 3301) will not receive an increased tariff rate. This is a significant outcome for the fragrance industry, American jobs, and the economy—and one that prevents unnecessary cost increases for millions of consumers who use and enjoy scented products every day.

Fragrance Creators took early, decisive action on the proposed tariffs, directly engaging with the USTR, the Department of Commerce, and Members of Congress on behalf of the fragrance industry and the public. In addition to submitting written comments and taking part in meetings with officials and legislators earlier this year, Fragrance Creators President & CEO Farah K. Ahmed testified before USTR in May 2019, as did Fragrance Creators Board Members Al Bauer of Citrus and Allied Essences Ltd. and Erica Lermond of The Lermond Company, LLC. Ahmed emphasized Fragrance Creators’ support of the Administration’s goal of promoting U.S. manufacturing while illustrating why tariffs on essential oils would be counterproductive and would negatively impact American businesses and consumers.

“We acknowledge the Administration, including the Department of Commerce and USTR, for sharing with us their priorities, challenges, and approach toward job creation and growing the U.S. economy,” said Ahmed. “Through these meaningful interactions, we were able to find common ground and, ultimately, ensure the needs of the fragrance industry and the American consumer were prioritized.”

Fragrance Creators will continue to engage with key Administration officials and the Congressional Fragrance Caucus to advocate for the removal of any tariff-related cost increases that compromise the competitiveness of American manufacturers, stifle job creation, and jeopardize the growth of the U.S. economy.



Fragrance Creators Association is the principal trade association representing the fragrance industry. The organization’s member companies create and manufacture fragrances and scents for home care, personal care, home design, fine fragrance, and industrial and institutional products. Fragrance Creators also represents companies that market finished products containing fragrance as well as those that supply fragrance ingredients, including natural extracts and other raw materials that are used in perfumery and fragrance mixtures. Fragrance Creators produces Fragrance Notes, the publication of record for the fragrance industry, available in print and online at fragrancenotes.org. Learn more about Fragrance Creators at fragrancecreators.org.

Lia Dangelico Fragrance Creators Association 5713171504 ldangelico@fragrancecreators.org



