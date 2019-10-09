200 Squared: Chicago Corporate Housing High-Rise Converting to Luxury Apartments

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 200 Squared , the 42-story, 329-unit high-rise located in the Loop of Chicago at 210 N Wells, is being converted from corporate housing to luxury apartments. The building was placed under new management on September 3, 2019 to Lincoln Property Company , the nation’s second largest multifamily manager. Part of this conversion will entail chic renovations to the units and common areas as well as a rebranding strategy from the name Oakwood 200 Squared, to 200 Squared. The building is owned by investment groups advised by National Real Estate Advisors, LLC (“National”) and Midwest Property Group, LTD.



200 Squared offers 24 separate floor plans inclusive of studios, convertibles, 1-bedroom, 1-bedroom plus dens, and 2-bedroom apartment homes. Within walking distance to the newly revived Riverwalk and the central business district, the community is ideally situated and offers stunning city views. Community amenities currently include a 24-hour concierge, fitness center, business center, complimentary coffee service, indoor swimming pool, onsite dry cleaning and housekeeping services, outdoor hot tub, pet park, package receiving, garden terrace with fire pit, theater room, available garage parking and is located close to public transit.

Megan Webb, the Business Manager of the community, commented, “We’re looking forward to this next chapter in the history of 200 Squared apartments. All of the reasons for its success as corporate housing, such as its walkability to the central business district and the Riverwalk, incredible city views, beautiful interiors and hotel level services, will be ideal for our new full time residents.”

For leasing information, visit 200squared.com or reach us at (312) 782-2002.

About Lincoln Property Company

Lincoln Property Company was founded in 1965 as a builder and operator of high-quality residential communities. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Lincoln focuses on real estate investment, construction and development, in addition to property management.

Their national reputation has enabled Lincoln to attract a large client base of owners and investors who count on their ability to deliver quality results and continually serve as a market leader. For more information about Lincoln Property Company, please visit https://www.lincolnapts.com/about/client-services or visit https://www.lincolnapts.com/communities for apartment listings in your area.

About Midwest Property Group, LTD.

Midwest Property Group, Ltd. is an investment group and a Chicago-based property development and management firm specializing in high end commercial and residential real estate.

About National Real Estate Advisors, LLC

National Real Estate Advisors, LLC is an investment manager specializing in build-to-core, developing and managing large-scale, urban commercial and multifamily projects for its institutional client accounts. National constructs investment portfolios of modern property assets—apartment, office, mixed-use, industrial, data center and hotel—with design features, technological enhancements, and amenities that drive high tenant demand and can create value for investors. National is an independently operated subsidiary of the National Electrical Benefit Fund, a substantial pension trust with a significant amount of assets that are managed by National on a discretionary basis. For more information, please visit www.natadvisors.com.

Media Contact: Sheri Sandefur Killingsworth, Vice President - Marketing & Communications

214-740-3300 | corporate@lpsi.com

SOURCE Lincoln Property Company



