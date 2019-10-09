Exclusive Rioja Wine Tasting Experience in Partnership with the LCBO

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 16, 2019, the Denominación de Origen Calificada (D.O.Ca.) Rioja will host “Rioja Revelation,” a two-part exclusive Rioja wine tasting experience at The Carlu, in partnership with the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO). This deep dive into Spain’s most famous wine region will feature a selection of more than 100 Rioja wines from more than 30 different producers, including rare bottlings and back vintages.



In addition to individual winery tables, the Rioja Revelation showcase will feature four educational tasting stations, offering guests an opportunity to explore wines from Rioja’s three zones, learn more about aging categories, delve into Rioja’s native grapes, and put their blind tasting chops to the test.

Prior to the walk-around tasting, Rioja ambassador and author of “The Wine Region of Rioja,” Ana Fabiano, will share insights and offer guests an even closer look at the wonders of the wines and the region in an intimate tasting seminar. This seminar is currently sold out.

Tickets for the walk-around tasting are still available for purchase, click here .

Full details:

Rioja Revelation

Wednesday, October 16, 2019

Walk-around Tasting: 6:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Seminar with Ana Fabiano: 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. (Sold Out)

The Carlu – 7th Floor

444 Yonge St, Toronto, ON

Pricing:

$99: Walk-around Tasting only



About the Rioja Consejo Regulador

Located in north central Spain, Rioja is considered one of the greatest wine regions in the world. Rioja wines are protected by the oldest Designation of Origin in Spain, officially recognized in 1925. The D.O.Ca. of Rioja administers highly sophisticated and stringent quality control in the winemaking process, from viniculture to bottling. More than 180 bodegas from Rioja are available for purchase in the U.S. For more information, please visit www.riojawine.com.

