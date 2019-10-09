Werner Enterprises Named a 2019 Top 100 Trucker

/EIN News/ -- OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, is honored to be recognized as a 2019 Top 100 Trucker by Inbound Logistics for the fourth consecutive year.



“We are proud to receive this designation once again,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Derek Leathers. “Werner’s focus continues to be safely delivering world-class supply chain services and solutions while exceeding the expectations of our customers.”

The Top 100 Truckers list is a resource guide that provides an in-depth index of carriers that match shippers’ diverse needs. Each year, Inbound Logistics selects the leading transportation providers after evaluating credentials, conducting personal interviews and completing online research. This year, Inbound Logistics editors selected the Top 100 from more than 300 service providers. The Top 100 list appears in the September 2019 print and online edition of Inbound Logistics.

Werner Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is a premier transportation and logistics company, with coverage throughout North America, Asia, Europe, South America, Africa and Australia. Werner maintains its global headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska and maintains offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. Werner is among the five largest truckload carriers in the United States, with a diversified portfolio of transportation services that includes dedicated; medium-to-long-haul, regional and expedited van; and temperature-controlled. The Werner Logistics portfolio includes truck brokerage, freight management, intermodal, international and final mile services. International services are provided through Werner’s domestic and global subsidiary companies and include ocean, air and ground transportation; freight forwarding; and customs brokerage.

Werner Enterprises, Inc.’s common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select MarketSM under the symbol “WERN.” For further information about Werner, visit the company’s website at www.werner.com .

Contact: Fred Thayer, Associate Vice President - Corporate Brand and Communications

Werner Enterprises, Inc.

402.895.6640 ext. 100-2065

fthayer@werner.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.