Imperial Capital Hires Kevin O’Brien in Institutional Research As It Continues Its Expansion in Credit Sales & Trading

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Capital, LLC (“Imperial Capital”), today announced hiring Kevin O’Brien, a senior Capital Structure Research Analyst, in its Institutional Research Group. Kevin, a Wall Street veteran in leveraged finance, joins as a Managing Director in the Firm’s Stamford, CT office, as Imperial Capital broadens its research efforts in analysis of the full capital structure of corporate issuers in order to create global unique investment recommendations and trading ideas for its institutional investor client base.



“Kevin will provide extensive credit analysis that will complement our existing team of credit analysts as we continue to bring thought leadership to our institutional clients,” says Tim Sullivan, Managing Director and Head of US Credit.

Kevin joins Imperial Capital with 25 years of experience across the full capital structure and broad range of products. Prior to joining Imperial Capital, Mr. O’Brien previously served as a Senior Vice President in the Leveraged Credit Trading Group at Jefferies LLC. Before that he was a Senior Credit Analyst at Coherence Capital Partners. Mr. O’Brien earned a B.A. degree in Economics and Finance from Eastern Connecticut State University.

About Imperial Capital, LLC

Imperial Capital, LLC is a full-service investment bank offering a uniquely integrated platform of comprehensive services to institutional investors and middle market companies. We offer sophisticated sales and trading services to institutional investors and a wide range of investment banking advisory, capital markets and restructuring services to middle market corporate clients. Paired with our proprietary research and sales & trading desk analysis, we provide investment analysis across an issuer's capital structure, including bank loans, debt securities, the hybrid/bank capital marketplace (through our ELP Framework), post-reorganization equities, special situations claims and listed and unlisted equities. Our comprehensive and integrated service platform, expertise across the global capital structure, and deep industry sector knowledge enable us to provide clients with research driven ideas, superior advisory services, and trade execution. We are quick to identify opportunities under any market conditions and we have a proven track record of offering creative, proprietary solutions to our clients. Imperial Capital, LLC has three principal businesses: Investment Banking, Institutional Sales & Trading and Institutional Research. More information about Imperial Capital, LLC can be found at www.imperialcapital.com .

About Imperial Capital (International), LLP

Imperial Capital International, founded in 2011, is an affiliate of Imperial Capital, LLC with an office in central London. Complementing Imperial Capital’s existing corporate credit sales and trading franchise, Imperial Capital International expanded the Imperial Capital franchise into the EEA. The company focuses on the entire credit spectrum and takes a full capital structure research approach to supplement sales and trading services to its European institutional clients.

