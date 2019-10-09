Keboola hires former Microsoft Exec, Tereza Nemessanyi, as Chief Revenue Officer

Fresh off the heels of the US launch, Keboola is attracting top industry talent

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keboola, the leading data innovation platform, today announces the appointment of Tereza Nemessanyi as SVP of Enterprise Growth and Chief Revenue Officer.



In this newly created role, Ms. Nemessanyi will be leading Keboola’s entry into the North American enterprise segment, as well as standing up key strategic partnerships, including Microsoft.

Until recently, she was Director of Partnerships and Strategy at Microsoft Commercial Software Engineering, supporting elite open source software engineers and top global customers and developer partners as they rapidly stand up pilots in the cloud for advanced scenarios including AI, machine learning, IOT and blockchain. Earlier, she led Microsoft’s partnerships with top technology accelerators and startups in the eastern U.S. and Canada. There she drove high-value pilots between high-growth Azure startups and large enterprise digital transformation initiatives in financial services, retail, and media.

Says Ms. Nemessanyi: “Almost half the Fortune 500 will be displaced in the next 10 years through digital disruption. Those who survive will do so by reinventing themselves - leveraging their unique assets, especially data. They’ll get there by experimenting rapidly on a set of next generation tools. Keboola’s team of world-class data engineers have applied their craft to build the tools they needed (but didn’t have) to help others like them. Keboola’s customers love the platform and it’s time to grow. This is an incredible opportunity to bring Keboola to large enterprises in North America who are serious about data, digital transformation, and playing to win.”

Ms. Nemessanyi has a 25-year career working on disruption and digital transformation for startups, large enterprises, and the intersection of the two. Prior to joining Microsoft, she was a startup founder, a strategy consultant (PWC), an early employee of an IPO startup (CETV). She’s been named a Forbes "Ten Female Entrepreneurs to Watch" (2011) and a “Top 40 over 40” (2015). She holds an MBA from The Wharton School.

Keboola is a multi-cloud, data innovation platform that unlocks data ops to automate data-based processes and analytics so data is easily accessible, flexible, and secure. The all-in-one environment connects to legacy and modern data sources, centralizing infrastructure, management, and governance — without disrupting existing operations. Business and IT users have a self-service, integrated place to automate and orchestrate a vast array of cross-silo data transformations — which form the foundation of a leading-edge company’s ongoing digital transformation capability. For more info, visit www.keboola.com.

