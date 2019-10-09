Summary

Product Type:
Food & Beverages Baby Food Product
Inconsistency in aroma and color

Company Name:
Abbott Laboratories
Brand Name:
Calcilo XD® Infant Formula

Out of an abundance of caution, Abbott has voluntarily recalled a single lot of Calcilo XD® powder cans (13.2oz / 375g) with lot number 79696K80 in the United States and Canada due to an inconsistency in aroma and color in a small number of cans from this specific batch.

This does not affect any other lots of Calcilo XD, or any other Abbott nutritional products. All other Abbott products can continue to be used with confidence.

If you have purchased Calcilo XD® powder cans (13.2oz / 375g) with lot number 79696K80 on the bottom of the can, please discontinue use of this product and contact us for instructions on how to return or replace the product.

United States: 1-800-850-7677 Canada: 1-855-733-4201

Calcilo XD
1-800-850-7677