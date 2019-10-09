Specialty Fats Market To Reach USD 4.63 Billion and Specialty Oils Market To Reach USD 24.63 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

The rising demand for processed foods, an expanding chocolates and confectionery segment, qualitative growth of the food sector and rising consciousness about health foods are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Specialty Fats and Oils during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Size – USD 2.30 Billion in 2018 for Specialty Fats and USD 15.33 Billion for Specialty Oils, Growth - CAGR of 9.1% for Specialty Fats and CAGR of 6.1% for Specialty Oils

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Specialty Fats market was valued at USD 2.30 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 4.63 Billion by year 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.1%. The global Specialty Oils market was valued at USD 15.33 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 24.63 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.1%.

Specialty fats and oils have witnessed a huge demand growth due to their readily useful properties such as the ability to provide viscosity for filling, coating and moulding purposes in various applications of food industry. While these products help as useful substitutes of cocoa butter and as dairy fat replacer, specialty oils find application in cooking and processing purposes. The market is very well developed in Asia Pacific due to the huge demand for cooking oil and processed foods. Globally, the market is also getting a boost from the growth in the confectionery and dairy segments respectively.

The benefits of specialty lipids have surpassed owing to their wide scale application as coating agents, cocoa butter substitute, ice cream fats among others. They impart a creamy texture and enhance the flavour of the final processed food products. They enable manufacturer to create quality baked products such as Danish puff pastry, croissant, viennoiseries among others. These products impart bloom-stable properties to chocolates, emulsifying properties, and viscosity to other processed products. These products are majorly preferred than their substitutes mainly due to the associated health benefits. These products also have applications in the manufacturing of personal care products.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1969

Further key findings from the report suggest

By oil type, the palm oil segment holds the largest share in the global market. Despite the huge market share, there are rising concerns about environmental degradation due to palm oil production, in the form of greenhouse gas emissions. This factor is expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Soybean oil holds the second largest share globally. It is one of the most extensively consumer cooking oils. Its processed counterpart is used for oil paints and printing inks.

Sunflower and olive oil are also expected to register a significant CAGR as these oils have many associated health benefits. While sunflower oil has ample usage in frying applications and cosmetic formulations, olive oil is registering an increasing demand on account of its health benefits.

By end use, the food and beverages segment hold the largest share in the global market. These products are used as ingredients in a vast variety of food applications.

These specialty lipids have an important role as a health additive and fat replacer in various foods. As food manufacturers are embracing healthy fats and oils, these products are witnessing an increased applicability in the food industry.

Coating and texturing are other important functionalities of these products. It is because of such capabilities that these specialty lipids also find ready application in the cosmetic care and other industrial segments.

By region, the Asia Pacific region hold the largest share and are also expected to witness the highest CAGR. The increased consumer spending on food purchases and growing demand for processed foods is the major defining factor behind the growth.

The growing number of health concerns about the amount of fats and oils contained in these products is hampering the growth. Moreover, uncertain weather conditions are degrading the quality of crop yield, which in turn is hitting the supply of these products, ultimately inflating the raw material prices.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/specialty-fats-and-oils-market

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the market on the basis of type, form, functionality, application, end-user, and region:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Specialty Fats Cocoa Butter Substitutes Lauric Fats Creaming Fats Creaming Fats Anhydrous Milk Fats Butter Margarine Shortenings Others

Specialty Oils Palm Oil Soybean Oil Coconut Oil Cotton Seed Oil Rapeseed Oil Sunflower Oil Olive Oil Other Specialty Oils



Form (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Dry

Liquid

Functionality (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Molding

Filling

Coating

Stabilizing

Texturing

Health

Other Functions

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Chocolates & Confectioneries

Bakery Products

Processed Foods

Dairy Products

Other Applications

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Industrial Food and Beverages Personal and Cosmetic Care Others

Household Purposes

Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1969

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America U.S. Canada



Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Rest of the Europe



Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific



Middle East and Africa

Latin America Brazil



Browse more similar reports on Food Ingredients category by Reports And Data

Soy Protein Ingredients Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/soy-protein-ingredients-market

Protein Ingredients Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/protein-ingredients-market

Wheat Gluten Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/wheat-gluten-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-800-819-3052 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.