Education in South Africa 2019: The Government have Allocated R30 Billion to Build New Schools & Maintain Existing Infrastructure

Education: In 2019, education and culture received the largest share of the budget, with a R262.4bn allocation. The country's education system receives funding which is about 20% of the national budget and 6% of GDP, exceeding that of many sub-Saharan African countries - but they achieve far better educational outcomes than South Africa does. South Africa's poorest learners depend on dysfunctional public schooling and achieve poor outcomes, and while enrolment at the secondary level has been expanding, completion rates are low. About 400,000 students who started grade one 12 years ago, did not reach grade 12 in 2018. In the higher education sector, universities can accommodate only 18% of South African matriculants and 47% will drop out.



Growth in Independent Education: Companies such as Curro, ADvTECH, Educor, Spark, Pembury and Stadio continue to grow to accommodate the growing need for private education, particular as education continues to remain in crisis and as parents opt for a safe environment, individual attention and quality of learning. At the higher education level, private institutions are providing courses that are relevant and matching skills to the requirements of industry.



Government Initiatives: In 2019 the government allocated about R30bn for building new schools and maintaining existing infrastructure. There are also plans to introduce technology-focused subjects to the curriculum, such as coding and data analytics, at a primary school level. Coding as a subject will be piloted at 1,000 schools across five provinces starting in 2020. In April 2019, the Department of Basic Education said it had trained 43,774 teachers in computer skills and would begin training teachers for the new coding curriculums from June to September 2019.



Report Coverage: This report focuses on South Africa's education sector, which is failing the country's economy. The report includes comprehensive information on the public and private education sectors, including budgets, enrolments, initiatives and various factors influencing the sector. There are profiles of 49 institutions and companies, including the relevant government departments, universities and major private sector players such as Educor, Curro, ADvTECh and Stadio.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Description Of The Industry

2.1. Tertiary Education Sector

2.2. Industry Value Chain

2.3. Geographic Position



3. Size Of The Industry



4. State Of The Industry

4.1. Local

4.1.1. Corporate Actions

4.1.2. Regulations

4.1.3. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

4.2. Continental

4.3. International



5. Influencing Factors

5.1. Economic Environment and Rising Costs

5.2. Government Initiatives

5.3. Private Sector Initiatives

5.4. Poverty and Lack of Resources

5.5. Language Barriers

5.6. Access to Quality Early Childhood Development (ECD) Facilities

5.7. Corruption

5.8. Access to Schools and Higher Education

5.9. Violence and Unrest

5.10. Technology, R&D, and Innovation

5.11. Labour



6. Competition

6.1. Barriers to Entry



7. SWOT Analysis



8. Outlook



9. Industry Associations



10. References

10.1. Publications

10.2. Websites

Companies Mentioned



ADvTECH Ltd

BASA Educational Institute Trust

Boston City Campus and Business College (Pty) Ltd

Business Management Training College (Pty) Ltd

Business School of South Africa (Pty) Ltd (The)

Cape Peninsula University of Technology

Central University of Technology, Free State

Curro Holdings Ltd

Department of Basic Education

Durban University of Technology (Pty) Ltd

eAdvance (Pty) Ltd

Educor Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Foster-Melliar (Pty) Ltd

Future Nation Schools (Pty) Ltd

Generation Education (Pty) Ltd

Henley Management College

LEAP Science & Maths Schools

Mancosa (Pty) Ltd

Mangosuthu University of Technology

Nelson Mandela University

North-West University

Nova Pioneer South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Pearson Institute of Higher Education (Pty) Ltd

Pembury Lifestyle Group Ltd

Regenesys Management (Pty) Ltd

Regent Business School (Pty) Ltd

Rhodes University

Richfield Graduate Institute of Technology (Pty) Ltd

SANTS Private University (Pty) Ltd

Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University

Sol Plaatje University

Stadio Holdings Ltd

Tshwane University of Technology

TSiBA Education

University of Cape Town

University of Fort Hare

University of Johannesburg

University of KwaZulu-Natal

University of Limpopo

University of Mpumalanga

University of Pretoria

University of South Africa

University of Stellenbosch

University of the Free State

University of the Western Cape

University of the Witwatersrand

University of Venda

University of Zululand (The)

Vaal University of Technology

Walter Sisulu University

