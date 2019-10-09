Specialty Yeast Market Worth $4.8 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

/EIN News/ -- London, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “Specialty Yeast Market by Type (Yeast Extract, Yeast Autolysate, Yeast Beta- Glucan), Application (Bakery Production, Flavoring, Biofuels), Species (Saccharomyces Cerevisiae, Kluyveromyces), and Industry–Global Forecast to 2025,” the global specialty yeast market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2019 to reach $4.8 billion by 2025.

A major shift in the consumer behavior of the global market is fueling the interest in natural, nutritional, and vegan products, resulting in demand for specialty yeast. Also, growing focus on research & developments and new product launches using specialty yeast as an ingredient; increasing inclination towards vegan diet; and growing demand for nutritional and natural products have opened the doors for specialty yeast market. However, the high processing cost of extraction process and equipment can restrain the growth of specialty yeast market to some extent.

The global specialty yeast market study presents historical market data in terms of values (2017 and 2018), estimated current data (2019), and forecasts for 2025-by type (yeast extract, yeast autolysate, yeast beta-glucan, and other yeast derivatives),application (bakery production, flavorings, beverage production, health & nutritional products, animal feed production, biofuel), species (saccharomyces cerevisiae, kluyveromyces, saccharomyces boulardii, and others), and industry (food industry, beverage industry, feed industry, and others). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at a regional and country level

On the basis of type, the yeast extract segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall specialty yeast market in 2019 and will grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The large market share of this segment is mainly attributed to huge demand from food and beverages industry due to its flavor and nutritional properties and organic nature.

Based on species, saccharomyces cerevisiae segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall specialty yeast market in 2019. The largest share is mainly attributed to its capability of withstanding in the stressful conditions and providing high fermentation efficiency. Due to the growing demand for spicy & peppery flavors, saccharomyces cerevisiae has been in huge demand from food industry to be used in various applications. Within beverage industry, it is used in the fermentation of alcoholic as well as non-alcoholic beverages.

Based on industry, the food industry is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall specialty yeast market in 2019. However, beverage industry is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The increasing demand for alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, growing number of beverage manufacturers, and growing launch of new products in beverage industry using specialty yeast as an ingredient are some of the major factors driving the growth of the specialty yeast market for beverages industry.

Geographically, Europe is expected to command the largest share of the global specialty yeast market in 2019, followed by Asia-Pacific and North America. The large share of this region is mainly attributed to well-established food and feed industry; increasing demand for convenience foods due to growing urbanization; and changing food habits i.e. consumers are moving towards vegan, organic, and functional food products.

The major players operating in the global specialty yeast market are Associated British Foods Plc. (U.K.), Lallemand Inc (Canada), Lesaffre (France), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Angelyeast Co., Ltd (China), Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark), Kerry Inc. (Ireland), Biorigin (Brazil), Kemin Industries (U.S.), Leiber GmbH (Germany), and Alltech.Inc (U.S.), among others.

