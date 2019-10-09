NNSA expands STEM program at Minority Serving Institutions

WASHINGTON – The Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration (DOE/NNSA) has expanded its Minority Serving Institution Partnership Program (MSIPP) to include four new consortia across 12 schools.

The program supports six consortium-based teams at Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Tribal Colleges and Universities, and Hispanic-Serving Institutions. Participants all share interests in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) research areas and utilize the facilities and technology available at DOE/NNSA’s labs, plants, and sites to further their studies.

“MSIPP is a true win-win scenario,” said NNSA’s Associate Administrator for Management and Budget Frank Lowery. “It creates opportunities for students to explore fields that are highly competitive in the job market while also introducing them to the incredible missions of NNSA. I’m thrilled to see it growing.”

The four new consortia include:

Additive Manufacturing Post Processing Partnership University of the District of Columbia (lead institution) Howard University, District of Columbia Morgan State University, Baltimore

Partnership for Proactive Cybersecurity Training University of Arizona, Tucson (lead institution) Howard University, District of Columbia Navajo Technical University, Crownpoint, New Mexico

Energy Sciences: Experimental and Modeling Prairie View A&M University, Prairie View, Texas (lead institution) Inter American University of Puerto Rico - San German Morehouse College, Atlanta Tennessee State University, Nashville

Consortium on Nuclear Security Technologies University of Texas at San Antonio (lead institution) St. Mary’s University, San Antonio Board of Regents Nevada System of Higher Education



Click here to learn more about MSIPP at NNSA.